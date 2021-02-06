Cancer, Covid and me: ‘One tiny lump set on world domination’
After she was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2019, Nicola Anderson was catapulted on to a rollercoaster ride of treatment. She charts her story from diagnosis to recovery.
Nicola Anderson
A glamorous blonde sweeps into the room, all floating scarves, armed with a bag of tricks to while away a weary day. “May as well sing it as cry it,” she announces to those around her. “Keep the sunny side up.” A younger woman beside her in the bay purses her lips and says nothing.