Cancer, Covid and me: ‘One tiny lump set on world domination’

After she was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2019, Nicola Anderson was catapulted on to a rollercoaster ride of treatment. She charts her story from diagnosis to recovery.

Nicola Anderson. Photograph: Ruth Medjber @ruthlessimagery

Nicola Anderson Sat 6 Feb 2021 at 15:59