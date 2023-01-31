Cancer survivor diagnosed just three months after her wedding shares health story

Claire Quinn thought the worst had happened in 2021 when Covid-19 forced her to cancel her dream wedding with 200 guests for a quiet service in her parents’ garden with 12 people present.

But just three months into married life with new husband David in 2021, the young Derry couple’s happiness was cut short when Claire faced a shocking cancer diagnosis.

In the weeks after her wedding the 32-year-old had developed symptoms of what she thought was a virus leaving her totally unprepared when told she had Hodgkin lymphoma.

Alone at the appointment because of Covid-19 restrictions, she had to break the devastating news to new husband David by phone.

Claire then underwent surgery to remove lymph nodes to confirm the diagnosis.

This time David (35) was with her when her consultant told the stunned young couple that Claire had stage four Hodgkin lymphoma which had spread to her arm, neck, chest, pelvis and bone marrow.

Fast-forward to now and next month marks Claire’s first year in remission after an aggressive course of chemotherapy successfully killed all the cancer cells.

And as she slowly starts to rebuild her life she shares her story today in support of Cancer Research UK as the charity prepares to mark World Cancer Day this Saturday, February 4.

Claire and David Quinn on their wedding day

World Cancer Day is an international initiative; uniting people across the globe to take action against the disease and Cancer Research UK is leading the fight.

That’s why Claire is calling on people across Northern Ireland to give regularly to the charity to help fund long term research projects that could drive new breakthroughs for people like her.

Life-saving cancer treatments are made possible by months and months of trialling, testing and learning.

These life-saving treatments meant the world to Claire when she faced the unthinkable news of her diagnosis in the summer of 2021.

She says: “I remember watching Cancer Research UK’s Stand up to Cancer campaign on TV with my mum and it said one in two of us will get cancer and I commented that one of us in the room would get it.

“I AM that statistic. I was very lucky that my chemo which has been developed through research saved my life.

“The good thing about donating is that the money goes to research here in Northern Ireland.

“I donate more now than ever. Even if we can help people to live longer by putting money into research it is giving hope to them and their families. I am alive today because of that research.”

Claire’s positive attitude is an inspiration to all who know her.

Currently recovering from the severe side effects of an aggressive form of chemotherapy, she hopes to return this summer to the job she loves as a facilitator for people with disabilities.

She recalls how 2021 with its Covid-19 restrictions turned out to be a year like no other for her: “We had planned a big wedding in the south with 200 guests for April 24, 2021.

“Covid restrictions were different there so we had to cancel those plans and rebook our reception at the Bishops Gate Hotel in Derry. We also had to reduce our guest list to 80 and then 50 because of the changing rules.

“Right up to three weeks before the wedding we were hoping restrictions would be lifted here but when they weren’t we realised we had to make a call and cancel those plans too.

“It was tough having to cancel it because you dream of a big day with all your friends and family there to celebrate with you.

“Instead we got married in Mum and Dad’s back garden with just 12 of us there but it turned out to be really special.

Claire and David Quinn on their wedding day

“We had a marquee, the champagne was flowing and my uncle, who is a chef, provided a sumptuous three course meal.”

There was added joy when her granddad, who had been critically ill, was able to walk her halfway down the aisle before her dad took over.

But their joy was to be short-lived when, just three months later, Claire was told she has Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the white blood cells.

Her symptoms included stomach pain, night sweats and feeling extremely tired, which at first Claire put down to the stress of trying to organise a wedding during the pandemic.

A facilitator at the largest disabilities youth club in the province, called the Bud Club, she had been working 12 hour days building the club up over a period of eight years to where there is now a waiting list to join.

She says: “I was attending my GP surgery for blood tests to see if I had a viral infection. I had developed a swelling under my arm and mentioned that to the nurse and she referred me to the doctor.

“I also had this terrible itch on my leg which I scratched so much it was bruised so badly it looked like I had been in a bad accident.

“I just thought it was an allergy to new washing powder or moisturiser I was using. The weather was really hot at that time so I thought that could also be a factor too. I thought the fatigue was because I had been working such long hours. Cancer never entered my head.”

Because of the lump under her arm, as a precaution Claire’s GP referred her to the breast clinic at Altnagelvin Hospital.

However he wasn’t unduly concerned and said it could be a few weeks before she got an appointment. He prescribed antibiotics and Claire continued to work.

Within a week Claire was offered a cancellation at the breast clinic and things moved very fast after that.

She recalls: “I saw my GP at the end of June and had the appointment at the breast clinic just 10 days later on July 6.

“They did a biopsy and I had to wait for the results then and there. I am a positive person and I just thought whatever it is I will deal with it.

“They called me back in and told me they were 99% certain I had cancer and it was Hodgkin lymphoma but that I would need a PET scan to confirm it and lymph nodes removed to see where it was in my body.

“I left work that morning thinking I was just going for a few tests and had intended to go straight back as I had arranged to take some young people bowling.

“Because of Covid my husband could not be with me, so I was on my own when I received the news.

“I called David as soon as I got out of the hospital and he broke down and then I did too. Then I called my colleague at work to tell him I wouldn’t be back in and he cried too. Somehow I managed to drive home.

“I then had to tell my family and that in itself is tough. It makes it more real when you say it out loud.”

Surgery to remove lymph nodes confirmed the diagnosis of Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma and a PET scan identified where the cancer was.

Claire Quinn during her cancer treatment

Claire continues: “We were given the option of fertility treatment as we were young and only married a few months but when we heard the cancer was in my neck, underarm, chest, pelvis and bone marrow we decided not to delay my treatment.

“Naturally when you hear that you think you are terminal.

“The oncologist told me they were going to hit me with everything they had and they were going to cure me.

“That’s all I took away from that meeting, I just heard those words and held onto them.”

Claire began a very aggressive form of chemotherapy on 12 August 2021 and again had to go alone because of Covid restrictions, something which both she and David found very difficult.

She suffered horrendous side effects which she still struggles with today.

The chemotherapy ended a year ago this month and on February 28, 2022 she was told she is in remission.

However physically and emotionally she is still recovering from the gruelling effects of the treatment.

From working 12 hour days she now struggles with extreme fatigue and sometimes lacks the energy to climb the stairs in her home.

She also has developed neuropathy with causes her hands to swell and weakness in her arms.

However despite the dramatic change to her daily life she is just grateful to be recovering.

Claire Quinn during her cancer treatment

She says: “In some ways it still feels surreal. I was just married and had all these plans and was knocked for six and I did grieve the loss of that life.

“Now I do have the anxiety of cancer coming back but I am learning to cope with that too.

“It has been traumatic for David as well and he has been amazing and still is. I wouldn’t have got through it without him and he is still looking after me.

“It does change your outlook on life. I love my work and can’t wait to get back but I realise now I don’t need to go at it 100mph as there are more important things in life.

“I like the simple things now, like having a cup of coffee with friends and spending time with family. I want to be able to enjoy life.”

Claire is hosting a “Ladies’ Lunch” this Sunday to mark World Cancer Day and raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

She adds: “Research into better treatments has given me the greatest gift — more precious time with my loved ones. But, special moments like these would not be possible without the dedication of scientists who are relentlessly striving towards new milestones month after month.

“By donating monthly to Cancer Research UK, people could help give hope to many more families like mine and save lives for generations to come.”

Cancer Research UK has been at the heart of the progress that has already seen survival in the UK double in the last 40 years.

Its research has led to more than 50 cancer drugs used across the UK — and around the world — from widely used chemotherapies to new-generation precision treatments.

In fact, drugs linked to the charity are used to treat more than 125,000 patients in the UK and the charity spent over £5m on research into Lymphoma during 2021/22.

People can also help support their vital work by getting a World Cancer Day Unity Band from one of the charity’s shops while stocks last. Available in pink, navy or blue, wearing one is a way of showing solidarity with people affected by the disease.

Donate monthly to life-saving cancer research at cruk.org/donate