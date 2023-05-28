Cancer survivor Kieran Drinkwater in the pink to launch Race for Life

Lisburn dad-of-two gets annual Belfast fundraiser off to flyer

In the pink at Race for Life

Having tu-tu much fun at Race for Life event on Sunday

Some of the participants in Race for Life at Stormont

More than 2,000 people took part in Cancer Research UK Race for Life Belfast at Stormont estate on Sunday and £122,210 was raised for life-saving research

A Lisburn father-of-two who overcame skin cancer was chosen to launch today’s Race for Life at Stormont.

Kieran Drinkwater (35) was joined by daughters Eliza (6) and Ivy (3) at the start line to cheer on more than 2,000 people who took part in the 5k and 10k events.

A total of £122,210 was raised — vital funds which will help researchers in the battle against cancer.

Every year around 10,000 people are diagnosed with cancer here. One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Kieran, who is in remission, was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in March 2021 after an online family quiz to relieve lockdown isolation proved a life-saver.

During one of these get-togethers in December 2020 his mum remarked about the mole on his forehead, prompting him to contact his doctor.

“I guess you could say technology saved my life. I have fair skin, so I was never a sun worshipper,” Kieran said.

“I always put a high factor sun cream on unless I was out doing a bit of gardening and forgot. I would never have dreamt that I could get skin cancer.

“It’s thanks to advances in research and treatments that I’m here and can enjoy more special moments with my family and friends. My experience has shown me why research is so important.”

Race for Life at Stormont

Some of the participants in Race for Life at Stormont

There was a surprise waiting for participants as they reached the bottom of Prince of Wales Avenue yesterday, as the Lisburn Rock Choir were on hand to give them a lift up the steep hill with some music.

Cancer Research UK’s Jean Walsh said the charity was “incredibly grateful” to everyone who took part in yesterday’s event.

“Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise,” she said.

“The atmosphere at Race for Life Belfast was hugely moving — full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they raised as soon as possible.

“Funds raised, whether it’s £10 or £100, will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer.

These include bowel, breast, prostate, lung, testicular, brain, children’s cancers, and leukaemia.

Andy Curran, chief executive of Standard Life, part of the Phoenix Group, added: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

“This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”