Charis Cancer Care in Cookstown helping more people suffering than ever before

Demand for Charis Cancer Care’s services has increased so much that it had to expand its building with new treatment and therapy rooms, writes Ivan Little

Charis director Imelda McGucken (right) with some of the members of staff, Annetta Turner, Bernadette Mooney and Bernie Laird

It says a lot about the resilience of charity Charis Cancer Care in Co Tyrone that its staff have been able to overcome a series of massive challenges that threatened the very existence of the retreat in the foothills of the Sperrins overlooking stunning Lough Fea.

Financial headaches and difficulties presented by the pandemic could have spelt the end, but Imelda McGucken and her team dug deep into their own mental reserves to ensure that a bigger and better facility would emerge from the chaos.

And now Charis, which is situated with breathtaking views on a hill a few miles outside Cookstown, is returning to normal in a state-of-the-art building that has seen the completion of extensions and refurbishments which have allowed the charity to expand its work to meet the never-diminishing problems presented by cancer.

Jackie Conway, complimentary therapist working at the Charis Cancer care centre

“We’re excited by the new facilities,” says director Imelda. “And the reality is that we can now help more people affected by cancer than ever before.”

In the 13 years that it’s been open in a huge house donated by local businessman Jim Henry who originally built it as a retirement home, Charis has provided holistic and complementary therapies to an incredible 11,308 cancer sufferers and their families — as well as bereaved relatives — from right across Northern Ireland.

And with technological lessons that were taken on board during lockdown, Charis is now offering more online help to its clients to deal with cancer which is estimated to impact one in three people in Northern Ireland.

The frightening scale of the disease here is underlined by the fact that Charis, which works in conjunction with clinical treatments for cancer, hosts up to 120 new clients every month with the word about its work being spread by health trusts and Macmillan nurses across the province recommending it or referring patients.

Imelda adds: “We take people from everywhere.

“They have to be over 18, and though we can’t help children who are going through cancer, we can treat their parents.

“Through Covid, we had to radically adapt our services and make some of them available through Zoom or telephone calls and digital platforms.

“And because we can still do that it means we can now offer a more comprehensive service to people all over Northern Ireland who are terminally ill or can’t travel because we’re maybe seen as too far from Belfast, where a lot of our clients come from.

“Things have got a lot busier and our new extension with two lovely big therapy rooms has been a boon for our work.”

Charis Cancer Care Director Imelda McGucken

The list of services that Charis offers in-house or remotely has grown.

Imelda explains: “Among our services we have relaxation meditation, counselling, aromatherapy, reflexology, scar tissue therapy, mindfulness and mindful walking plus yoga in our new extension.”

Charis has also introduced financial and benefits advice for cancer sufferers and their families who often have to give up their jobs.

The centre and its grounds, which have been described by visitors as an oasis of calm, still have Covid precautions in place like lateral flow tests, masks and temperature checked on arrival.

“Because many of our people are vulnerable, we will keep those measures in place as long as the hospitals do. We have a wonderful bunch of people here,” Imelda says.

“There are now over 25 counsellors, therapists, administrators and instructors and they’re totally committed to what we do and how we try to make Charis a family.

“It’s the loveliest job you could ask for. It’s a privilege and you meet the loveliest people. You never hear them complaining but you do get to share their stories as they go along their journeys. You’re not in their shoes but you walk their paths with them from day one.

“Obviously there are people for whom the outcomes are not good, but because we’re treating their family members as well, we’re not a closed door to them and they often come back to Charis after their loved ones have died.

“It’s hard when people pass but sadly that’s part and parcel of our role here.”

Charis, which offers its services free for its clients, had never received any statutory funding until the last two years of Covid.

Imelda says: “We wouldn’t have got through the pandemic without grants from the Department of Health. But now we’re returning to our own fundraising through our important Friends of Charis shop in Magherafelt and sponsored walks, concerts and other events.”

​For information, phone 028 8676 9217; or go to info@chariscancercare.org

Leo McCavana

Some of the people who have received much-needed relief and support

‘I intend to do some fundraising”

Leo McCavana didn’t know Charis existed until after he got the all-clear from kidney cancer six weeks ago.

The 50-year-old Randalstown man says: “I was sign-posted to them by the Macmillan nurses I went to see for the first time, and when I contacted Imelda, she was like a breath of fresh air.

“I was already getting therapy for my mental and physical well-being elsewhere but Imelda told me to come to Charis for reflexology, relaxation and mindful walking. On top of everything else, staff helped me understand I wasn’t on my own with cancer. They wouldn’t take any money but I intend to do some fundraising for them and Macmillan.”

​‘I received practical suggestions’

Lorna* says Charis is a far cry from the busy cancer centres that she has become so used to during her battle with breast cancer.

She adds: “Charis is a very unique, quiet and special place and the ethos among the warm and friendly staff is very much about relaxation and getting us away from cancer for a little while.

“I had reflexology which banished all thoughts of my cancer treatment from my mind, and at my counselling sessions, the conversation has been very skilfully guided to get to the heart of my emotional struggles on my cancer journey. More importantly, I’ve been helped to see that I am actually doing very well and I received practical ideas as to how to boost self-care such as walks, meeting friends and cold-water showers, although I won’t be trying that any time soon!”

​‘I realised I was papering over the cracks’

Anne* accompanied a friend who had been diagnosed with cancer to Charis but ended up on a journey of discovery herself. She says: “I went to Charis to support her but I realised after talking to the wonderful people there that I had underlying issues myself. I’d been bereaved three times by cancer — twice in five weeks — and thought I was coping. But at Charis I realised that I was papering over the cracks and that I needed help to deal with my bereavements even though they were a few years ago. The centre has got everything, the time and space to be beneficial and therapeutic for everybody.”

*Names have been changed