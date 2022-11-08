Co Down grandmother urges people in NI to ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ this autumn

Sheelagh Claney, from Bangor, is backing Stand Up To Cancer — the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 — after being successfully treated for not one, but four cancers.

The 72-year-old’s life changed in ways that she could never have imagined as she went from being a busy working mum to scheduling her life around surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy sessions over a period of 12 years.

Sheelagh, a retired legal secretary, has come through breast cancer twice, as well as bowel cancer and womb cancer.

Now, almost 10 years clear of the disease, she is sharing her story to help rally people to stand united against cancer by raising money to accelerate life-saving research.

With around 9,000 people diagnosed with cancer every year in Northern Ireland, there is more need than ever to speed up progress.

Stand Up To Cancer helps to take breakthroughs from the lab and transform them quickly into cutting-edge treatments.

Sheelagh, who has two children and four grandchildren, was aged 50 when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001.

She had found a lump but had thought nothing of it as she had always had lumpy breasts.

Coincidentally shortly afterwards, she received an invitation to attend her first mammogram and was surprised when she was referred to the breast clinic where tests revealed she had cancer.

She says: “I was totally numb when they told me I had cancer. I remember walking with my late husband to the train station afterwards and we could hardly speak. It was awful news; you don’t think it is going to happen to you.

“I had minor surgery and only took two weeks off work.

“I was put on Tamoxifen but I couldn’t tolerate it — and because the lump was so small they were happy to take me off it.”

Life had returned to normal until 2010 when Sheelagh began to experience the symptoms of bowel cancer.

Because of her history, she was fast-tracked for a colonoscopy, which confirmed she had two tumours and that the cancer was stage three.

She says: “I was having all these weird and wonderful pains in my stomach and my bowels were not working properly.

“I kept putting off going to the doctor and then I started passing blood and that’s when the alarm bells rang.

“I was red-flagged immediately and everything happened so quickly.

“It is hard to put into words what it was like to be told I had cancer again. I just tried to stay positive, like the first time.

“I had major surgery to remove the tumours and got a good part of my bowel taken away, but luckily I did not require a stoma.

“I then had six months of chemotherapy, which had horrible side effects.

“One was that it caused neuropathy in my feet, where the nerve endings died, and unfortunately that never reverses itself.

“It left me walking with a stick as I was very unsteady on my feet.

“I had to give up driving, which was really hard. I felt as if my independence had been taken away. Instead of driving to work I had to get buses and trains.”

As tough as that year was, there was even worse to come, when just 12 months later, in 2011, during a follow-up scan to check that the bowel cancer was gone, the unthinkable happened: Sheelagh was told she had breast cancer again.

She says: “I was going in expecting to be told I was clear of cancer, only to be told I had breast cancer again.

“It was the same breast as before but this time the cancer was more advanced and I needed a partial mastectomy followed by six weeks of radiotherapy.

“That was very difficult but, again, I just tried to stay positive. I have a good take on life and just feel you have to get on with it. Every time I had it, I just decided I wasn’t going to let it beat me.”

Like she had done so before, Sheelagh came through her rigorous treatments and was on the road to recovery when again she had to come to terms with the news that she had another cancer.

Just a year after her second breast cancer diagnosis she was told she had endometrial (womb) cancer.

Having been through so much, she was naturally devastated and faced yet more surgery — a hysterectomy — then six weeks of radiotherapy and brachytherapy.

Then just when Sheelagh thought things couldn’t get any worse, a genetic test revealed she was carrying the MSH6 gene — a mutation that carries an increased risk of developing endometrial cancer and/or ovarian cancer in women and bowel cancer in men.

All of her family had to be screened and it was discovered that her daughter, son, sister and nieces were also carriers. She has three granddaughters who will also have to be tested.

“That was one of the biggest blows, as it affected my loved ones. They all have to have regular screening. I was devastated.”

Now, thanks to advances in research and treatments and Sheelagh’s incredibly positive attitude, she has been cancer-free for 10 years.

Grateful to have beaten the disease so many times, Sheelagh is delighted to team up with Cancer Research UK to help launch the annual Stand Up To Cancer appeal during its 10th anniversary year.

More than £93m has been raised to date by the appeal, funding 64 clinical trials and projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.

Sheelagh adds: “Success stories like mine would not be possible without research into better and kinder treatments.

“I believe research saved my life. Even the chemotherapy, which was so horrible and made me so ill, has kept me alive.

“That’s why I’m lending my heartfelt support to this vitally important campaign. Every action, big or small, could help make a difference. So, I hope people will Stand Up To Cancer for me and everyone affected by this devastating disease.”

She’s urging supporters to fundraise in their own way or pick from a host of fun-filled ideas to raise vital funds at work, home or school. A free fundraising pack is available online at www.standuptocancer.org.uk/fundraise/your-way

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Northern Ireland Jean Walsh said: “Thanks to our supporters, every day our researchers are working tirelessly to help more people like Sheelagh survive.

“They’re finding ways to stop cancer from resisting treatment. They’re improving technology to detect cancer faster and boosting the immune system so that it’s better at destroying cancer cells.

“But there’s so much further to go. One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.

“All of us can play a part to help beat it. That’s why we’re asking everyone to Stand Up To Cancer this autumn and raise money that could help get new tests and treatments to those who need them most. If we all stand together we can save lives.”

To fundraise or donate visit www.su2c.org.uk