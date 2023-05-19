Co Tyrone woman on living with increasingly common serious heart condition: ‘You do not have to live in fear... I am the proof’

Co Tyrone woman shares her story of a heart condition that’s on rise in UK and can increase the risk of a stroke five-fold

A Co Tyrone woman is hoping more research can be carried out into her potentially fatal arrhythmic heart condition as cases rise across the UK.

Ciara Patrick suffers from atrial fibrillation, which leads to an increased risk of a stroke.

The number of people in the UK diagnosed with the condition has now passed 1.5m, including more than 40,000 in Northern Ireland, the British Heart Foundation said.

Someone with atrial fibrillation is around five times more likely to have a fatal or life-changing stroke.

Ms Patrick (39), from Cookstown, first noticed symptoms eight years ago.

She would feel anxious before noticing her heart rate was fast, but the symptoms were initially put down to panic attacks.

She explained: “The world felt it had slowed down.

“My heart started to beat rapidly and erratically. It felt like there was a fish flapping inside my chest.

“It was a horrific feeling. I felt extremely dizzy.”

Since being diagnosed, she has been prescribed a beta blocker, sees a cardiologist and has made changes to her lifestyle.

“One of the things that really bothered me initially was feeling like I had lost control over my body, but I’ve realised there’s a lot you can do that makes a difference,” she added.

“Luckily, I have been able to manage it and understand what can trigger it, so avoid these things.”

The mother-of-two hopes sharing her story will help others with atrial fibrillation.

“Something that gave me a lot of relief in the early stages of diagnosis was hearing people’s stories that were similar to mine,” she said.

“They weren’t living in fear and it made me feel much better.

“While everyone is different, I hope my story can give someone on the younger end of having the condition the reassurance that they’re not alone.

“I hope research may develop and be able to provide more help, particularly with identification of atrial fibrillation.”

The British Heart Foundation said the number of people diagnosed with the condition has increased by 50% since 2013, meaning one in 45 people is known to be living with it.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director at the charity, said: “These figures show a quite astonishing rise in the number of people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

“Research has helped us understand the links between atrial fibrillation and stroke, and that has spurred the efforts we have seen in recent years to identify people with this potentially dangerous heart rhythm.

“What remains troubling is the sheer number of people who are undiagnosed and unaware that they are living with a heightened risk of stroke.”

It is estimated there are at least another 270,000 people in the UK who remain undiagnosed.

Sir Nilesh added: “We need to continue to harness the power of science to develop new and innovative tools for identifying people at increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation.

“We can then try and prevent the condition developing, or at least identify people earlier if they develop it.”