Community pharmacists: ‘We all wanted to help make a real difference and to save lives during fight against Covid-19’

Community pharmacists stepped up to ensure people got their medication during lockdown and played a key role in the battle to protect us all against the spread of Covid-19. Two of them speak with Stephanie Bell

Frontline warriors: Joanne McMullan outside her pharmacy in Portaferry. Credit: Stephen Hamilton

Stephanie Bell Tue 12 Oct 2021 at 07:00