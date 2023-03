Coping with ‘post-pandemic anger’: ‘Lockdown really changed me… I have a much shorter fuse’

After two years of stress, many people are now experiencing post-pandemic anger, with their tolerance levels at an all-time low. We ask the experts about how to manage this ‘panger’

"I have to have a word with myself for being too snappy with the kids as I find myself roaring at them for the smallest thing."

Arlene Harris Tue 23 Aug 2022 at 11:40