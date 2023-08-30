Dáithí Mac Gabhann celebrates return to school as family say it is day they ‘once feared we’d never witness’

The first day back at school is special for all parents and children, but for Dáithí Mac Gabhann’s family they described it as the “day we once feared we'd never witness”, as the Belfast boy celebrated his return to primary school.

Posting on social media, his family shared a photo of a smiling Daithi “beginning his fifth year in his uniform” on his way to school.

Dáithí was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and is increasingly reliant on a wheelchair and oxygen as his long wait for a donor continues.

He has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018 and his story has touched people across Northern Ireland - even prompting a change in the law.

In 2021 the Executive approved a soft opt-out legislation drawn up by Robin Swann when he was Health Minister.

Despite being allowed to proceed, Dáithí’s Law was delayed after the collapse of the Executive, before being cleared in Westminster.

The legislation took effect in June.

Writing on social media on Wednesday before he headed off to school, his family added: “Seeing Dáithí grow,learn, & thrive has been a beautiful gift. Here's to the power of #hope, proving that even the tiniest glimmer can flourish into a bright reality.”

Last week his family marked “1,900 days” on the waiting list.

It came a week after the six-year-old celebrated being put back on the heart transplant register.

He was removed from the list due to his deteriorating health earlier this year.

Dáithí travelled to Newcastle for cardiac surgery last month to pave the way for him to get back on the waiting list.

Earlier this month Daithi was snapped at the iconic Disneyland castle as his family announced “DÁITHÍ HAS MADE IT”. describing it as a “miracle”.

The young campaigner’s grandfather had been fundraising to give his family a summer to remember following the devastating news, with over £10,000 raised for the family by kind hearted members of the public in order to make his Disneyland dream a reality.