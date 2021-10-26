Degrees of discomfort: The realities of living with scoliosis

A Co Antrim mum’s two daughters have been diagnosed with the spinal condition. She explains the lengths needed to help their recovery

Scoliosis, a condition that causes the spine to curve sideways, affects four out of every 1,000 children in the UK. Last year, in Northern Ireland alone, 31 young people were on the NHS list awaiting surgery. But when then 12-year-old Emily Scott from Carrickfergus was diagnosed with a 40 degree curve in her spine, her mum Brenda knew time was at a premium.