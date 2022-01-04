Don’t stress it – Your guide to a happy healthy gut

The gut is a complicated system which needs love and attention to ensure all areas of our wellbeing are functioning as well as they can

An inbalance in the microbiome can directly lead to a myriad of health issues

Did you know that an unhealthy balance in the microbiome can directly lead to myriad health issues? These include problematic and confidence destroying skin conditions to diabetes, IBS, poor digestion, constipation, diarrhoea, bloating, sleep issues, heartburn and allergies, to even more dangerous illnesses such as heart disease and liver disease.

But that’s not all, did you also know that stress plays a major role in the health of our gut?

Our lives are incredibly stressful under normal circumstances, but especially so amidst this pandemic.

Stress plays havoc with our guts’ ability to function properly and is, in fact, creating a physical toll on our digestive system which may potentially lead to a number of short, or more serious long term health issues.

So what can be done?

We asked Regul8’s Nutrition Consultant and Educator, Sarah Piper, to find out what steps we can all take to improve our gut health.

Regul8 is a three-step Digestive Tune Up, a pre and probiotic designed to improve the health of your gut.

The process cleanses, restores and maintains the digestive system and provides our guts with all the nutrients they need to flourish.

“Imagine your gut as a garden. The weeds are overgrown — so how can you ever expect beautiful plants and flowers to grow?” says Sarah.

“Our guts are just like this, and many probiotics, though well-meaning, are simply

not able to fight the weeds, to feed the soil and to therefore provide the perfect environment for a stunning healthy garden to grow.

“The Regul8 Digestive Tune Up is a great kickstart to help you on your way to a healthier life. But there are of course many other things we can all be doing to help us along the way.

“First of all, let’s address the connection between stress and a healthy gut. This is huge and one of the most impactful areas of gut health.

“It’s why, alongside the Digestive Tune Up we have a wonderful supplement called ‘Relax.’

“This is a stress relief formula, made with a number of wonder ingredients which ultimately helps us sleep better, calms the mind, reduces brain fog, decreases anxiety and regulates cortisol (the stress hormone) levels in the body.”

Stress has a physical impact on our guts’ ability to function properly, and when you consider that 70% of our immune system is produced in the gut, it is vital that we all do what we can to reduce our stress levels.

“Learning to manage our stresses is a non-negotiable for gut health in my eyes.

“It’s finding whatever works for you — delegating work, taking up a hobby, going for a walk in the fresh air, playing board games with the family or reading a good book — you can’t be your best self without a little time to work on you,” says Sarah.

“Personally, I love time in nature, a walk in the forest or a swim in the ocean allows me the head space to put things into perspective and the clarity to make the right choices.

“Exercise, of any sort will not only impact you physically but also mentally which is just as important, if not more so!

“Our guts produce 90% of the serotonin in our body, that’s the happy hormone that makes us feel great,” she continues.

“It’s worth considering the fact that depression, anxiety and mood problems may actually be stemming from your gut!”

Sarah Piper

Sarah’s Top 10 steps to a Healthy Gut….

1 Exercise every day: walk, run, gym, swimming, dancing, whatever floats your boat — your gut will thank you both physically and mentally!

2 Regular sleep patterns: try to go to bed and get up at a regular time each day. Your body will definitely feel better for it. A natural stress relief formula such as Regul8’s Relax will also help promote positive sleep.

3 Eat a well-balanced diet with plenty of vegetables. Eat slowly and mindfully and most of all enjoy feeding your body the nutrients it deserves.

4 Keeping hydrated is a must for a healthy gut. Keep a bottle handy at all times; staying hydrated will have a beneficial effect on the mucosal lining of the intestines.

5 Invest in a really good probiotic. The Regul8 Digestive Tune Up has a unique delivery system that delivers all the goodness to the gut, exactly where it is needed so your guts get all the benefit.

6 Keep a food diary. You’ll be surprised at the quantity and quality of the food you are eating and this will help you to make better choices.

Cut down or even better, cut out…

7 Cut down on meat (especially red). Red meat is known to increase the risk of bowel cancer, heart disease and stroke and it causes an enzyme to be created in the gut that can cause inflammation. By all means enjoy the odd steak, but don’t make a habit of it.

8 Sugar can eliminate the good bacteria in our guts causing an imbalance. It can also cause cravings for more sugar and this downward spiral can leave our guts badly damaged.

9 Aim to eat whole foods, whether plant or animal based, as our bodies are better equipped to break them down. The less processed foods you eat, the less sugar and saturated fats you will consume.

10 Reduce alcohol as it inhibits the production of digestive enzymes and juices making it difficult for your body to breakdown, digest and absorb the nutrients from your food.

For more information on the Regul8 Digestive Tune Up and Relax and to find your local stockist visit www.regul8ireland.com