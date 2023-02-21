Dream spirit: neuroscientist Dr Jonathan Iliff on the science of dreaming

As we sleep, our brain comes alive as does our imagination — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dreaming is an almost universal experience and its study has interested many for centuries. From waking up after an unsettling dream convinced that it means something significant to spending hours wondering where a specific vignette originated, we love to dream… and love to share our experiences with others.

However, the scientific aspects of dreaming can fall under the radar — but not this week.

On Thursday, Dr Jonathan Iliff will speak at the NI Science Festival on this exact subject. In The Science of Dreams he’ll explain theories on how and why we dream and what goes in our brain as we sleep.

“Dreams are very important to my work and I’d even go as far to say they’re important in my own personal life and I think they’re important in all of our lives,” says Dr Iliff, a neuroscientist and psychiatrist.

“For the vast majority of us that actually can remember their dreams, they are strange, bizarre adventures that we go on almost every night. They take us to places that are so otherworldly and kind of opposite to ordinary quotidian, everyday life.

“I think that they play a really important role in our culture. Then the science behind them is absolutely fascinating, there’s no doubt about that.”

In his clinical work, Dr Iliff works with patients with PTSD, possibly experiencing recurring nightmares or having dreams that may demonstrate something important for their mental health.

Given how often we tell others about ‘that strange dream’ we had the previous night, it’s clear we find common ground with sharing our experiences. Dr Iliff agrees, referring to a study which shows how sharing dreams — specifically in relationships — increases intimacy and bonding between two people.

“If you share your dreams with somebody, it is an intimate act, and it’s a window into their world, their sense of self,” he says.

“There’s an argument that dreams may not be as meaningful as we think they are, but it feels meaningful and that sharing moment, looking inside their private world because that’s what dreams are, they are our private world that we go through each night, kind of bonds us together in a really powerful way.”

For those interested in dreams, the idea of our brain dancing about at the time when we are — hopefully — at our most restful is quite exciting.

“The physiology of dreams is astonishing. It is a complex dance of different things going on. And it sits within of course, sleep and going to sleep at night.

“During sleep, our brains, they go into a very different phase. And the cycles of electrical activity in our brain slow down and slow down and slow down almost to a standstill, almost like we’re in coma every single night when we go off into a deep, deep sleep, the bit when everything goes black basically.”

As the brain comes alive, it’s driven by neurotransmitters — chemicals within the brain.

“There’s a couple in particular, one called acetylcholine and one called dopamine, which lots of people are familiar with,” explains Dr Iliff.

“These drive quite unusual activity inside of our brain where we have this kind of amazing audio, visual, multi-sensory world that we inhabit, that has lots of very particular features, that is simultaneously often quite dull and boring, and also quite fantastical at opposite times.

“One of the really interesting things is that in the dream state, our prefrontal cortex, the bit that kind of guides us and makes decisions and shuts things down, is turned down in the dream state. We no longer have the break on our thinking. And without that break, our imagination is allowed to come alive and it is loosened from the constraints that we normally have during waking life.

“That leaves us having all these interesting and strange experience which we often have, experiences of often almost taboo like things which we wouldn’t like to admit to happen in our dreams: violence, sex, things like this, right through to kind of fantastical stuff, flying elephants and volcanoes of Haribo or whatever it is.”

Some of the most common dreams include falling, running late, our teeth and hair falling out and being chased. That is to say, common for most: but not everyone experiences a dream state.

“It’s almost ubiquitous. About 97% of us remember our dreams in some capacity,” says Dr Iliff.

“And of those, some will dream every night and they’ll remember them incredibly vividly and some will just occasionally have snippets. Then there’s about 3% of us, so three out of 100 people, who can’t remember, and they never remember a dream. Their sleep is what we talked about, it’s black, it just goes blank, and they wake up in the morning, hopefully refreshed.

“Now what’s curious is that you can take these people and we can put them in a sleep lap and we do something very grand named video polysomnography. What that means is that we video them, like kind of slightly voyeuristic scientists, I suppose.

“We put EEG on which is an electroencephalogram, which basically measures the flow of electrical activity inside of the brain, in circuits.

“These people who they say, ‘I don’t dream,’ we can watch them and see how their body goes kind of limp, which is a characteristic of the dream phase of sleep. We can look inside of that electrical activity and it shows that they’re in that dreaming phase.

“And then if we wake them up, if we’re really nasty scientists, we can wake them up and they report their dreams — if you wake them up the right time.

“Even if you don’t remember your dreams, you are probably dreaming. You’re probably dreaming for an hour and a half each night; a full feature length film of fantasy is one way of putting it.”

Some data suggests that those who do not dream are less creative, and may experience poorer mental health.

“It’s healthy to dream,” says Dr Iliff, explaining that dreaming serves a purpose and that there is a link to mental health.

“In general, more sleep means more dreams, and more dreams means more time to reorganise our memories from mostly the preceding week, but some older ones as well, and to kind of reorganise our thoughts, our memory, and also our emotions as well.

“One of them [purposes] is that it helps us kind of remember better; we get better at remembering what we’ve previously seen.

“It’s what we call an overnight performance advantage. If you’re cramming for an exam, you’ll have learned it better and you’ll do better in the exam, we can see this in studies.

“But also emotional stuff: when we dream, there’s very low levels of the fight or flight hormone in the brain. So it’s kind of a period of rest weirdly, despite all that activation that we were talking about. It’s a period of calm but oftentimes the dreams you have nearer to the morning, there’ll be a certain easiness to them. That’s to do with the low levels of this molecule called noradrenaline. It kind of gives your brain a break and it allows you to separate your emotions from negative memories that you’ve had, whether it be intense traumatic ones, or just more run of the mill stuff.

“It’s good for your emotions. It’s good for the way in which you interact with people, it helps your learning and it helps you with your memory.”

That we can control our own dreams is true and much more than we may know or realise, explains Dr Iliff.

“The first thing to say would be obviously you can think about your dreams in advance. If you think about dreaming, you will remember your dreams more.

“And if you think about particular stuff a lot, and especially before we go to bed, it’s more likely that it will crop up in your dreams, and our dreams reflect our lives.

“For example, there’s lots of fun studies where you can wear red goggles for a week. And then after a week your dreams go red.

“Our dreams are reflecting our world and our memories and our reality. If you want to dream about particular things, meditating on those things, making them a part of your reflection about dreams, and they will they’ll probably crop up is what I would say.

“We can literally alter the dreams of mice and rats experimentally at least. We can get them to dream about particular places by stimulating particular cells inside of parts of their brain. And then they’ll dream about those pieces more and then they’ll go and prefer those places later on.

“So we can literally electrically alter our dreams as well. So we can do it kind of by thinking about it, by thinking about the things that we’re really interested in, but also by literally going in electrically changing the brain.”

He speaks about lucid dreaming — when you know you’re dreaming while asleep.

“Some lucid dream a lot. It can be a sign of illness as well as health so it’s not necessarily just a good thing, but we can become aware that we are dreaming whilst we are dreaming,” says Dr Iliff.

A common application of lucid dreaming has been influencing nightmares, either to stop them or transform them.

“That’s a really powerful use of lucid dreaming,” he says. “You are having this terrifying experience, maybe some giant monster is coming towards you. And you are having the presence of mind to recognise that you’re dreaming. And that’s lucid dreaming.

“Then the second step if you like to lucid dream, which is not definitive, but the second step is where you think, ‘Oh, well, I’m dreaming. So this is all a product of my imagination. So I could wake up or I could even change the dream’.”

Though not an active dream researcher, the study is important for Dr Iliff’s clinical work and he still describes it as “fascinating”.

“We don’t talk about it. Anything that helps people’s mental health, for me, is something that needs to be talked about. I think dreaming is unfashionable if you like, because Freud is now not cool.

“It’s all a bit kind of woowoo at times, I think people think and actually, it’s an important part of our lives and explaining that, encouraging that, I think is only a good thing.”

The Science of Dreams takes place as part of the NI Science Festival on February 23 in The MAC at 5pm. Tickets from £15.50. For more information see nisciencefestival.com. For more information on Dr Iliff, see drjonathaniliff.com or on Instagram @drjonathaniliff