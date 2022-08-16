End-of-life care: ‘I’d love to see the whole conversation around palliative care become normalised’
Ahead of palliative care week next month, an all-island group reveals how it’s working to better inform people on how the approach can benefit families
Arlene Harris
Like birth, death is something we will all go through, but unlike our arrival into the world, which is heralded and celebrated, dying is an altogether sadder occasion and is often something which people go through alone or without those closest to them by their side.