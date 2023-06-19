First-of-its-kind live sex education show coming to NI

The poster for Jenny Keane's 'Sexed Up' show.

A holistic sex educator is bringing her live show to Belfast’s Mandela Hall in September.

The show is to be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Following successful online workshops and her sell out Live Show, this will be sex education guru Jenny Keane’s first live tour.

‘Sexed Up’ is described as a show for everyone. A spokesperson said it could be enjoyed with “friends or solo and couples alike, in a shame-free, supportive, fun environment”.

Ms Keane says: “There will be stunning performances all night long so get ready to be entertained in all directions, it will be a feast for the senses.

“The heart of the show is about sex education for adults that puts fun, creativity, pleasure and community at its centre.”

The event promises to teach singles and couples alike “how to have good healthy fun”.

The show will include interviews, demos, and audience interaction, along with performances and giveaways.

Tickets are already on sale at Ticketmaster.ie and cost £80.