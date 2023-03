Fit January: Anna Geary’s fitness plan to boost mind and body

Whether you want to lose weight, build muscle or just feel better, former athlete turned fitness and mindset coach Anna Geary believes the key is to add in healthy habits, and forget about cutting things out. Find your first five-minute workout plus her top tips here

Anna Geary recommends making simple changes to improve your health and fitness. PHOTO: MARK CONDREN

Anna Geary Mon 2 Jan 2023 at 11:10