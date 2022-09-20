Five signs your relationship is in trouble — and what you can do about it

It’s easy for small things to suddenly turn into big problems. Divorce lawyer turned couple’s therapist Joanna Harrison shares her vital insights into the issues couples often face and how to work through them

When we have a tap that chronically leaks or a crack in a wall, it can be hard to find the time or energy to get it fixed. Even when it irritates us, sometimes we just learn to live with it as a quirk of our home — sometimes that works, sometimes it leads to more problems down the line.