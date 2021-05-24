For our grandmother’s generation, issues such as bladder incontinence, prolapse or the like were dismissed as ‘women’s troubles’ – but there’s no need to suffer in silence any longer
‘I would advise any woman not to feel embarrassed... go and get it sorted’
Lorraine Wylie
Fast forward fifty years and the conditions are just as prevalent but thanks to innovative new treatments, women can receive treatment. Keen to know more about causes as well as cures, we spoke to Dr Patrick Campbell, a gynaecologist, and sub-specialist urogynaecologist about working in what is considered one of the most sensitive and complex areas of medicine.