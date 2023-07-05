Former dancer battles through cancer and lockdown to complete PhD and graduate from Ulster University

Graduation day celebrations for student who was diagnosed at the end of first term at Uni

A former professional dancer who survived breast cancer will graduate on Wednesday.

Before studying at Ulster University, Dr Amanda ‘Millie’ Light was a classically-trained dancer who didn’t enter academia until she was a mature student.

She started her higher education journey with an undergraduate degree in English, a PGCE qualification and a Masters degree.

In 2018 she moved from Cornwall to Belfast to begin her PhD in Social Sciences.

But her road to graduation at Ulster University today was far from easy, having been diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of her first term.

“I’d had a great first year of studying with Ulster University and it was drawing to close when I got the diagnosis,” Millie recalled.

“I had breast cancer, and the next seven months would become full of appointments and tests, before undergoing major surgery followed by a course of radiotherapy and hormone treatment.”

Millie said she was determined to continue her studies no matter what the future held.

“Despite having to return home to Cornwall for treatment, I was still keen to keep going with my PhD,” she explained.

“The focus helped me to not be consumed by what was happening and to have something in the future that I was still trying to achieve.

“My research director and supervisors were extremely supportive, and I was very much able to lead the research with timescales and targets that could be balanced with the ongoing treatment and side effects, which lasted throughout the entire project.”

Dealing with a cancer diagnosis at any time is challenging, but then Millie returned to Belfast just as the Covid-19 pandemic was beginning.

“That added layers on top of the already difficult time I was having due to the cancer diagnosis and treatment,” she said.

“Like everyone, I adapted well to home working and digitally-enabled relationships and training, but the timing of it in addition to the delays due to cancer meant that I had to make significant adjustments to what I had initially proposed for the research regarding the fieldwork.

“Because of this, I had the opportunity to really spend time with philosophical theory which has enriched my work and the way that I continue to think, research, and move in the world going forward.”

Despite the challenges Millie faced, she passed her viva, an oral examination where PhD researchers discuss their thesis with experts in that field, and successfully completed it with no corrections.

“This is quite rare and it was an outcome I couldn’t have dreamt of,” she said. “It was such a wonderful way to complete, and at times challenging but also enjoyable journey!”

Millie is now looking into postdoctoral research. She hopes to develop her thesis through practice-based research and publication, and is exploring how dance and embodied practices might support people with cancer.