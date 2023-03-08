Former soldier’s cold-water challenge going swimmingly

Veteran taking dip in the sea every day for 300 days as he recovers from PTSD

Making a splash: Anthony McToal and some of his cold-water swimmers

An army veteran from Larne who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is on a mission to help others with mental health issues through a 300-day cold-water challenge.

Anthony McToal served a seven-month tour in Afghanistan with the Royal Irish Regiment, during which he “witnessed some of the worst things anyone should have to see”.

The 31-year-old has suffered from mental health and substance abuse problems since leaving the Army in 2013, and was finally diagnosed with PTSD last year.

“I broke down crying when that happened. It was the joy of finally knowing what was wrong with me,” he said.

“I approached Wave [Trauma Centre], and they thankfully got me in touch with a counsellor who helped me to open up and talk about some of my issues.”

Anthony was also helped by charities including Combat Stress and SSAFA, which work with armed forces personnel.

While he practises meditation and has had therapy, he recently found the best thing for “helping his head” was going for a dip in the sea.

“My good friend Gary Beggs started doing cold-water immersion, and he invited me down to the water last December,” Anthony explained.

“When I got out, I was cold and wondered if it was for me, but then I started to heat up and got a sudden rush of happiness over my whole body. I was hooked from that moment.”

Anthony was diagnosed with PTSD

He decided on February 7 to take on his challenge, going for a dip in the sea every day until December 3.

In the beginning, around 20 people joined him on trips to Ballygally beach and Gleno waterfall, but that number has almost doubled in the space of a month.

Anthony said: “I have about 35 people in my group now. We usually meet at 11.30am on weekdays and 9am on weekends.

“They don’t always come out every day, but they filter throughout the week, and at the weekend we would get bigger swims. I genuinely love it.

“Whenever we go down to the water, I always give everyone a quick safety brief.

“The first 90 seconds for everyone on their first go, they go into shock because they’re hitting the cold water for the first time.

“To get the proper exposure, your whole chest has to go in. It is absolutely freezing, but after those 90 seconds, the smile on everybody’s faces speaks for itself. It genuinely gives you a rush of endorphins.”

Research has shown cold-water immersion can lead to a 250% increase in dopamine — the ‘feelgood’ hormone.

For Anthony, it helps bring about a “calmness” and a “clarity” that he hopes others will see benefits from too.

“I would’ve been in a fog about the past and how I’m feeling that day. The minute I hit the water, it’s just the water, it’s all I can think about,” he said.

“I have so many people come back to me and say, ‘This has helped me so much. I look forward to doing this every day’.”

As part of the 300-day challenge, Anthony has set up an online page to raise money for the domestic abuse charities Women’s Aid ABCLN and Men’s Alliance NI, which he believes are “amazing” and are at the forefront of mental health support.

“I think the charities are ones that can help in a quicker timeframe,” Anthony said.

“I’m still waiting to get help from the NHS [for his PTSD]. I went through their protocols of going to the community mental health team and getting moved up to psychological services, and the waiting list there is nearly two and a half years. For somebody in crisis or who’s struggling, that’s a very long time.

“I had no choice but to approach charities because I was nearly at the point of crisis where I was ready to give in.

“When I approached certain charities, like WAVE, they were able to help me within the timeframe of about three months.

“It was a lot quicker and a lot more responsive, which is what it should be.”

Anthony’s Cold Water Warrior group has connected with similar bodies in Belfast, Fermanagh and surrounding areas.

They meet every Sunday at Gleno waterfall for a dip, meditation and spiritual healing sessions, and Anthony has encouraged everyone to join in.

“My group are only coming into all this stuff,” he said.

“We’re just dipping, so it’s [about] giving the guys another opportunity to try something new. It gives them a day out instead of just a dip.”

To find out more about Anthony and his cold-water challenge, search for ‘cold water warrior’ on Facebook