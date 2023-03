Frozen stiff: how I was finally diagnosed with debilitating shoulder condition that’s been on the rise during pandemic

With a history of heart disease in the family, Arlene Harris feared the worst when she began to experience shooting pains in her left arm, but after months of tests — and a lot of pain — she was diagnosed with frozen shoulder

Pain: Arlene Harris is on the road to recovery from frozen shoulder, an inflammatory condition which will affect about 2-5% of people at some point in life. Photo: Eamon Ward.

Arlene Harris Tue 17 Aug 2021 at 07:00