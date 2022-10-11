Glengormley woman praises cancer charity for helping late mother share ‘most amazing day’ at her wedding

Debbie with her mum on her wedding day in May.

It is a stunning photograph of a loving mum with her daughter on her wedding day — but behind the smiles, Deirdre Whyte was living with a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Within four months, the mum-of-three had passed away, but not before speaking out about the incredible service which helped her shine on her only daughter’s big day.

Deirdre is one of thousands of people across Northern Ireland who have been supported by Cancer Focus NI as they try to continue living while fighting cancer at the same time.

Now, to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Cancer Focus NI is launching its Girls’ Night In campaign to help it continue its vital work helping women like Deirdre.

The Glengormley woman was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2020 after she discovered a lump in her left breast.

Her daughter, Debbie, explained: “I had to stand outside and wait for her because of Covid and it was awful because I saw all these people coming and going and she was taking so long.

“I was there when they told mummy she had cancer and it was real, but it didn’t seem real either.

“Even mummy had been really positive beforehand, saying it was probably a cyst, but it was a 10cm tumour.”

Deirdre quickly underwent a mastectomy and the removal of a number of lymph nodes, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Next summer, however, she began to experience back pain and a scan revealed a number of tumours.

“It was July 7, last year, I will never forget it, it was my wee boy’s birthday,” said Debbie.

While doctors told Deirdre it was possible to treat the cancer, they said they would be unable to cure her of the disease.

Once again Deirdre began a brutal course of chemotherapy but scans revealed the tumours had grown.

At this stage, she made the secret decision to stop attending scan appointments.

Debbie continued: “It was coming up to my hen do and I think mum knew but she didn’t want to know for definite, and she didn’t tell us.

“I got married on May 27, this year and we had the most amazing day, mummy was stunning.

“She had the most amazing day of her life, she looked so beautiful and you would never have known about her mastectomy.”

Deirdre herself spoke about the experience prior to passing away just one month ago, on September 11, she said: “After a really difficult week, the hour I spent at Cancer Focus NI getting my bra fitted really lifted my spirits.

“It was wonderful to work with a specialist who knew exactly how to fit a bra to my body and it made me feel so confident and like myself again after undergoing changes from my breast surgery.

“I couldn’t recommend the bra fitting service enough and thanks to the expert team at Cancer Focus NI, I was able to feel confident and beautiful on one of the most special occasions in my life.”

Sadly, just two weeks after the wedding at Leighinmohr House Hotel in Ballymena, Deirdre’s condition deteriorated and she was admitted to the Northern Ireland Hospice for pain management.

She remained there until she passed away last month.

Debbie continued: “My mummy had a tough journey from her breast cancer diagnosis in 2020.

“She would never let cancer stop her from doing the things she loved — spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

“She showed great determination and strength through this horrible disease. My mummy fought right to the end and saved all her strength for my wedding day and she looked a million dollars.

“We were so grateful to the bra fitting experts at Cancer Focus NI who helped make that happen. I'm so glad she got to make more great memories with the time she had left.”

Debbie continued: “I hope my mummy's story highlights the importance of always getting symptoms checked if you feel something isn’t right.

“No matter what life throws at you, get up each morning, be thankful and make every second count.”

Rosie Forsythe from Cancer Focus NI, said: “One in 10 women in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with breast cancer, the most common cancer in women.

“Around 1,450 local women are diagnosed here each year.

“This year we are raising funds for our breast cancer services which are essential to providing local women with the support they need, when they need it.

“With services like counselling, art therapy, bra fitting services, family support and peer support, our unique offering makes a real difference to women who are navigating one of the toughest times of their lives.”

To find out more about Cancer Focus NI or its Girls’ Night In campaign, log on to www.cancerfocusni.org.