Healthcare partnership helping those homeless in NI receive dental care

Rebekah Barr, Volunteer Manager at the Simon Community, Gordon Hughes, Practice Manager for Bupa Dental Care, Kelan McClelland, Head of Housing Solutions at the Simon Community and Penny Chapman, Area Manager for Bupa Dental Care

Clients at Simon Community NI are able to access free emergency pain relieving treatments on the Dentaid mobile unit.

According to research carried out by Groundswell, more than 50% of people experiencing homelessness are currently living with toothache and for some the problem has become so severe they have tried to extract their own teeth.

This new initiative will help patients feel more confident while reminding them to be mindful of their dental health.

“On a personal level as a dentist, it made sense to volunteer in this way because I have a skill set for that. And obviously for people experiencing homelessness, there is a treatment need out there for care for them,” says Ryan Cowden, dentist at Bupa Dental Care who volunteers on board the fully equipped unit in Bangor.

“It’s great that Bupa are able to provide this opportunity, partnering up with Dentaid and the Simon Community who are all doing great things to bring that all together and help in some way has been brilliant.

Dentist Ryan Cowden

“There’s plenty of evidence to show that oral health and general health are connected and having access to oral health care is so, so important. It’s great to have that opportunity to provide that to people who maybe don’t have that same opportunity as everyone else.

“You’re helping more than just relieving them of pain and dental decay, you’re helping improve their wellbeing. One of the patients said after the treatment that they could smile again. That’s really lovely to hear; that you can also help improve their confidence as well.

“They say a smile is so important in people’s confidence and that comes from having a healthy mouth. If we’re in any way able to help some people by doing that, through this, that’s brilliant. From that, this can be built on, the programme can be built on, and be able to provide more care and reach out further into the community that way.”

In addition to offering extractions and fillings, the team will be providing oral cancer checks, scale and polish, preventative treatments and dental health advice.

Oral care can be challenging for those experiencing homelessness and can cause people to become insecure about speaking or smiling, which further impacts the possibility of social isolation.

“We take our health for granted until we don’t have it,” says Ryan. “That is very true for our oral health. Being able to provide treatment to help improve the clients’ oral health has been really, really important.”

Kelan McClellan, head of housing solutions at the Simon Community, describes the dental unit as ‘incredibly valuable.’

“It’s one of our core values and you’ll see it throughout the sector, to treat people with respect,” he explains.

“We’re trying to give them their place, we’re trying to allow people the same access to services that the rest of society has out there. This is a way of kind of giving that dignity, giving that respect, and it’s really, really important.”

The dental unit will be visiting Simon Community NI services in Belfast, Bangor and Armagh every month for the rest of the year with the potential to seeing the initiative continue, with Kelan saying: “We’re seeing a lot of demand for it and where there’s demand, we obviously want to meet that demand. So we’re really hopeful that we’ll be able to get the impetus and really get it continuing on beyond the current lifetime.

“Some of the research we’ve seen has shown that more than half of people who are homeless have issues either with their teeth or their oral health more generally. Just that stat alone just shows how stark it is and the kind of need for dental support is.”

One of the biggest challenges for those experiencing homelessness is access to service, he explains, which often make it more difficult to receive treatment.

“When someone presents to the Housing Executive or indeed phones the Simon Community for support, emergency accommodation, it really is luck of the draw of where that emergency accommodation might be.

“Someone in Armagh could be asked to go to Coleraine, someone in Belfast could be asked to go to Derry, to Ballymena.

“Anyone who’s ever moved house knows the problem that you have when you move home, accessing a new GP, accessing a new dentist, particularly an NHS dentist.

“Access is a huge problem for our clients and the ability of the service to come to them is just so incredibly important and it removes the challenges that people might have with registration alone. It’s immediate as well so they’re able to get that support on the day when it’s there. It just overcomes so much of that barrier that people have to access and the service that they need.”

Paramount for the Simon Community and the sector in general is allowing clients to access services where they’re based — it’s a challenge, says Kelan, but that’s hugely successful when it comes together.

Dentaid The Dental Charity has seven mobile dental units

“Whether that’s the employment and learning programmes or whether it’s health support or support with mental health or support with social isolation, support with finances, this is a model that is being adopted that is hugely successful, hugely beneficial, with really high impact.

“Bringing services to where people are, it’s just so much more valuable than expecting people, particularly people who have so much else going on in their lives, to go and prioritise that and be able to work out how to get that support is a huge challenge.

“Access to services is more than half the battle. People need these services, they want these services, they’re just stuck at a point where they find it hard to access them. This model... this is why our clients are finding it so helpful is because it just cuts that out, it cuts straight to the core of it. They’re able to get the help immediately and without any kind of prior preconditions.

“I think there is still unfortunately a huge stigma around being homeless.

“Even having to go to the dentist and present evidence of where you’re living, giving ID over, it can single you out as someone who’s going through all of those issues. This is respectful, it’s non-judgmental, it’s easily accessible.”

Charles who attended the Bangor dental unit said he was looking forward to accessing treatment, utilising the opportunity.

“Last time they were out they were on about a tooth extraction but the team that was out this time, they were able to save the tooth. They filled it in and took away the bad parts,” says the 31-year-old.

“The painful part really was just when those first injections to numb the area but after that it was easy going.

“They’re the friendliest people; they chat away to you and ease you into it.”

Charles, who says he wouldn’t have been good about getting regular check-ups, calls initiatives such as this as important.

“They can help the likes of myself who are clients in this place [Simon Community] to get into actual practices and do referrals, so it helps getting further dental care when we move on to our homes.”

Penny Chapman, Bupa Dental Care Area Manager in Northern Ireland, commented: “We’re proud to partner with two such important charities, Dentaid The Dental Charity and Simon Community NI, to help harder-to-reach communities in Northern Ireland get the dental care they need and deserve.

“We’re currently planning a programme where our dental professionals will go out on the road every month to treat patients in need and help bridge the gap to improving oral health for those who need it.”

​For information about Dentaid visit www.dentaid.org. For information on Bupa Dental Care visit https://www.bupa.co.uk/dental/dental-care. For details of Simon Community NI visit simoncommunity.org.