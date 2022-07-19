Horsing around: the benefits of equine therapy
June Burgess explains how a love for the animals since childhood inspired her to set up a business where they can help people
Staff Reporter
June Burgess has been at the forefront of business throughout her career. This includes the development of the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast, being a leadership coach and running equine-assisted learning workshops for individuals and corporates through her organisation Horses for People at Ballygraffan Stables outside Comber.