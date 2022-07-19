Horsing around: the benefits of equine therapy

June Burgess explains how a love for the animals since childhood inspired her to set up a business where they can help people

June Burgess of Horses For People with Cecil

Staff Reporter

June Burgess has been at the forefront of business throughout her career. This includes the development of the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast, being a leadership coach and running equine-assisted learning workshops for individuals and corporates through her organisation Horses for People at Ballygraffan Stables outside Comber.