How a once homeless woman turned her life around thanks to unique project

Social enterprise, The Hummingbird Project, is giving hope to others recovering from mental health problems

Lauren Carson, a peer mentor at the Into Tomorrow programme pictured with Jill Huston, Service Delivery Lead at the Hummingbird Project

Lauren Carson has not only rebuilt her own life but is now using her “lived experience” of mental health to work alongside mentor Jill Huston to give hope to others.

Jill is a founding member of the Hummingbird Project — a social enterprise set up by those using their own experience of recovering from mental health trauma to help others.

In 2019, the Hummingbird Project teamed up with corporate giant PwC to set up a new programme, Into Tomorrow, to tackle suicide rates among young people in Belfast.

It was through this that a despairing Lauren (26) first sought help three years ago when her life had become so difficult that she felt there was nothing left to live for.

But after group counselling and one-to-one support, Lauren is now a volunteer with Into Tomorrow, helping new participants to understand their emotional health, find their voice and advocate for a better life.

It is a unique and very effective working partnership that in both cases was born out of tough life experience.

Jill (52), who is service delivery lead of The Hummingbird Project, has struggled with depression all of her life and was only nine when she first tried to take her life.

Now a mother of a nine-year-old boy, she talks candidly about her experience to help give hope to others.

She says: “There have been 42 people through the programme and every one of them has said that it saved their lives. This inspires me every day.

“These are young people who are incredibly vulnerable, and because every person on our team has lived experience of mental health, we are able to connect with them and tell them that we know how they feel.”

This powerful approach is one which, despite years of experience as a mental health counsellor, Jill only discovered in recent years, prompting her to set up the Hummingbird Project with Liegh Carey.

Her own story is also inspiring. She doesn’t remember a time when she didn’t live with depression and it took decades for her to learn how to manage it.

She recalled trying to take her own life just aged nine. Recalling the experience, Jill added: “I never told anyone how I was feeling; I didn’t have the words at that age to explain it.

“I was 13 before my parents took me to the GP for help and I was medicated for depression at 16 and that has been my journey ever since.

“There was no CALMS in those days. I was very confused as a teenager, and when all my friends were going out and partying and finding themselves, I shut myself away at home.

“At that age, I don’t think you understand the concept of self-esteem and I assumed everything that was going wrong in my life was my fault. I was 19 and at university studying psychology when I started my first talking therapy.”

Jill admits that it wasn’t until her early 40s and working as a mental health counsellor that she really started to get a grip of how to manage her illness.

She explains: “It was like a lightbulb moment for me. For so long I had waited on someone in the medical profession to fix me but suddenly I understood what I needed to change.

“I realised there had to be a better way to reach people who are struggling as no one reached me and I knew that it could be done by sharing our used experience.”

And after helping set up the Hummingbird Project in 2016, she and a team of 10 others have been working to improve the emotional wellbeing of clients and she is passionate about every individual’s ability to recover from and build resilience to poor mental health.

Following the launch of Into Tomorrow three years ago, she met Lauren, who spent her teenage years in care and had been living in a homeless shelter in 2019 after having her son removed from her care.

She was a heavy drug user, cynical from past experiences of services and brimming with anger and hopelessness.

Over time, working with the team from the Hummingbird, Lauren realised that her own lived experience of very poor mental health did not mean she was powerless to change direction in her life.

Mentored by Jill and the team, she learned that taking control to make positive changes meant acknowledging her own trauma and learning how to use it for good.

Over the past three years, Lauren has developed from that distraught and angry young girl to a woman who has settled in her first home and is now hopeful of soon being reunited with her son.

She recalls the despair and the remarkable change in her life since first joining Into Tomorrow: “When I first went to the project I was living in a hostel in west Belfast and I had nobody.

“My son had been taken off me and I had been told I would never get him back. I decided without him I didn’t want to be here anymore.

“I didn’t feel I had a purpose. I now know if I had succeeded in taking my own life that would have killed him growing up.”

Lauren added: “I had been in the care system where we had all these people in our lives but no one was ever there for you when you needed them.

“There was no one to help when we had our bad moments and so going to the Into Tomorrow project I didn’t expect anyone to really care.

“From the start they have been there for me and still are. If I am having a difficult day, I just have to lift the phone.

“I now have a one-bedroom flat and I am waiting on a two-bedroom flat and have been told when I get that I have a good chance of getting my son back.”

Lauren continued: “I don’t want my son to have the life in care that I had and a mummy who is in and out of his life like mine was.

“Before taking part in the project I had no career goals and now that I am volunteering I hope to go on and work full-time helping young people with mental health.

“I am quite proud of myself for how far I have come. Most of the young people in the scheme are lovely people who just need a little bit of help.

“I know that I don’t have to feel scared of being low any more as there is someone there who will help me.”

Part of Jill and Lauren’s journey together is to support and sustain each other emotionally as colleagues and as people on a mission to reclaim lives that are heading towards suicide.

Into Tomorrow works closely with the Belfast Health Trust and the CALMS team. Referrals are made through your GP.

For more information go to thehummingbirdproject.org.uk/into-tomorrow/