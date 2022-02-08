How going green can be a breath of fresh air for young people in NI

As Children’s Mental Health Week gets underway, a project funded by the National Lottery seeks to get youths involved in environmental issues

Outreach officers Alanna McDonnell (right) and Patricia Deeney (left), dig in with Cara Bradley and Aaron Kelly, two of the young people taking part. Credit: Brian Morrison

Wild Youth, a joint venture between Belfast Hills Partnership and Ulster Wildlife, has been funded for the next four years thanks to a £499,802 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

It aims to improve the mental health, wellbeing and employability of young people through environmental activities.

Around 5,000 young people from north and west Belfast will take part, getting them involved with green spaces and introducing them to wildlife and conservation.

They will learn skills such as bush craft, orienteering, geocaching and practical conservation like tree planting and surveying flora and fauna populations.

There will also be opportunities for older teens and those in their early 20s to take part in a 15-week trainee ranger programme to gain accreditations, awards and acquire employability and work skills which could lead to jobs in the green sector or in other areas.

Lizzy Pinkerton of Belfast Hills Partnership, who will be managing the project with Alexey Janes from Ulster Wildlife, said: “Covid and the environment are the two hot topics for everyone these days.

“Young people have been cooped up over the last two years and we want them to get out there and explore for themselves.

“North and west Belfast have some of the worst rates of suicide and poor health in Northern Ireland and the project aims to help address these issues.”

Eoin Bourke (17), from Jordanstown, is involved with Wild Youth as a member of the project steering group, and is also studying for his A-levels.

He says: “I’ve been helping to get the young people signed up and started on their activities.

“At a recent meeting we talked to politicians about their plans for the environment and our aim is to try to influence them to include the things we want to see in their policies. I think they are moving in the right direction.

“I’m very motivated to increase awareness and encourage other young people to take part in this work. I feel it is so important for all our futures.

“We need to be more sustainable in our everyday lives. I also believe that just as we need to eat well and take exercise to stay healthy, the outdoors is a valuable and enjoyable way to improve your mental wellbeing.”

Belfast Hills and Ulster Wildlife previously received National Lottery funding for a joint programme called Our Bright Future, which focused on getting young people outdoors, supporting climate change and making them environmental leaders of the future.

They have researched the job skills needed for young people who would like to move into the land-based sector and identified shortages and gaps in Northern Ireland.

Lizzy explains: “We wanted to take the best of this work and create a new scheme to help young people recover from Covid, using nature to do this.

“We’ve run focus groups to find out what it is that young people actually want to do. Some of them feel very isolated and said that too much on-screen activity had a negative effect on them.

“They wanted to get away from that and to get out and make new friends.

“Wild Youth will work with schools, local youth clubs and community groups and incorporate a variety of programmes based on the five steps to wellbeing — connecting with others, being physically active, learning new skills, giving to others and paying attention to the present.

“Young people taking part will grow in confidence and there will be improvements to local areas as they become more interested and involved, with a ripple effect into their communities. We want to get them into the hills and give them a sense of excitement, pride and ownership in their countryside.”

Alexey Janes, community engagement manager at Ulster Wildlife, says: “We’re excited to have started this newest project. An online community is also being set up for young people to engage with the project and share their interests, ideas, views and achievements.

“All this will make a huge difference to the lives of young people who become involved. We would like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery players for making this important work possible.”

Alexey now employs Alanna McDonnell (27), who took part in previous National Lottery-funded activities offered by the Belfast Hills Partnership.

Alanna lives in west Belfast with her five-year-old daughter Charlie. She left school after her A-levels and, after working and volunteering in various outdoor roles, is now leading the new volunteers in Wild Youth.

She says: “Growing up in west Belfast, I always had a very keen interest in the outdoors and conservation. I didn’t go down the university route and thought it would be impossible to get a conservation job like this. After school, I worked in a bar and got pregnant when I was 21. I decided I needed a change. I got qualifications in things like mountaineering, archery, mountain biking and health and safety.

“I also got an environmental award with Belfast Hills, which was my big step into practical environmental work. As part of the award, I did flora and fauna walks, wildlife and river surveys and discovering all about our wildlife. I absolutely fell in love with it.

“Following on from that, I was an activity manager in charge of outdoor activities and then was an assistant ranger, which involved anything from clearing pathways and litter collecting to butterfly surveys.

“When I saw this post advertised, I thought it was me to a T. I thought I could be a good advocate for getting the young people involved and in love with the outdoors.

“The whole experience has helped me grow and mature and given me confidence. I’m a lot less anxious and much happier. I feel I have a promising future ahead of me.

“I want to help other people who are feeling the same way I did. This job is a dream come true for me.

“It is such important work. With everyone stuck in their homes, people are starting to appreciate nature more and realise how it can improve your mental health.

“Schemes like this also make everyone more aware of wider global issues.

“The more people who become involved in adding a bird feeder or a greener space in their back garden, the greater the difference we can make.”

Since 2016, across the UK, the National Lottery Community Fund has awarded £397m through more than 6,000 grants which involve environmental action, including action on waste and consumption, energy, transport, food and the natural environment. National Lottery players raise £30m each week for good causes like these.

