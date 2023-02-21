How Kingsbridge Private Hospital is promoting good heart habits

Heart and circulatory diseases cause around a quarter (23%) of all deaths in Northern Ireland, or about 4,100 each year.

This an average of 11 people each day, according to research from the British Heart Foundation.

It is sobering reading. An estimated 225,000 people are living with heart and circulatory diseases in Northern Ireland, with up to 4,300 hospital admissions for heart attack here annually.

Throughout February, which is Happy Heart Month, the teams at Kingsbridge Private Hospital are participating in The 291 Challenge. Teams will cover the 291 miles it would take to travel from Kingsbridge Belfast to Sligo via Ballykelly and back again.

The hospital is urging others to do the same: choose a destination and aim to walk, jog, run or skip within February.

“This is our first year and so far we’ve had over 20 teams participate,” says Helen Hughes, group human resources manager.

“Staff are in teams of six and we are running a league table at the end of each week so everyone can see each other’s progress and inspire them to get involved. The more competitive staff will use it as a benchmark to beat others, and the banter between everyone so far has been good fun.

“We want our staff to be healthy, as not only does it help with sickness absence but demonstrates to our patients that we take health very seriously.

“We are all here to support each other and hopefully get a bit fitter in doing so.”

Helen Hughes, group human resources manager at Kingsbridge

The 291 Challenge encourages staff to give their hearts a workout to raise their heart rate, explains Ms Hughes.

“Doing this also benefits our mental health as it encourages staff to get outdoors, to appreciate nature and above all to have a sense of achievement.”

We all know that heart health is important, but do we really pay attention to looking after our body’s most important organ?

“We definitely don’t, in general, look after our hearts and really we should,” says Dr Roger Brown, GP at Kingsbridge Private Hospital North West.

One factor that plays a significant role in heart health is stress, which Dr Brown says is a contributing factor in provoking a heart attack.

“Stress in itself should not cause a heart attack unless there are underlying issues already, and someone who never has any stress in their life can still have a heart attack, but less stress is better for us all.”

He discusses a 40-year-old who presented at the out-of-hours centre one weekend with chest pain.

“After a thorough check-up, I concluded that although he was a prime candidate for a heart attack; he had non-cardiac chest pain,” says Dr Brown.

“He was over 20 stone, smoked and had family history of cardiac issues. I did a Q risk score on him and told him that his present risk of a heart attack or a stroke was about 8% or one in 12, and that someone of his age, gender and post code who had a normal risk would have a score of 1.8% which is approximately 1 in 50.

“His chest pain was a musculoskeletal strain and yet the relief that he had that day knowing that he was not having a heart attack, like his dad had experienced aged 45, was immense. He resolved to do something about it.

“Why I remember him so clearly was that he went on what he called an apple diet.

“He took my advice and cut out everything apart from a healthy breakfast, light lunch and an evening meal. If he got hungry, he ate an apple and this worked to appease his hunger pangs.

“He concluded that as apples have such few calories, they would fill him up and there was no price to pay in unhealthy snacking. He also walked a three-mile circuit every day, and cut out his six pints of beer every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

Dr Roger Brown, a GP at Kingsbridge Private Hospital North West

Within a year, the patient was down to 14 stone and feeling great.

“He had lost the big tummy and managed to do the impossible — lose weight and stop smoking at the same time,” adds Dr Brown.

This is difficult as nicotine in cigarettes suppresses appetite so stopping it often causes people to have an increased appetite.

Furthermore, quitting cigarettes allows the nose and mouth to become cleansed of all the tar and coating that smoking leaves in the mouth and nose, so naturally everything smells and tastes much better and you want to eat more.

“He stuck at it, and, to the best of my knowledge, has never allowed himself to slip back, although it is a few years since I have seen him,” says Dr Brown.

“Ultimately, he inspired a few others to give it a go when they saw the difference in him.”

​For more information on Kingsbridge Private Hospital, visit www.kingsbridgeprivatehospital.com. Please consult your GP if you have any health concerns or before making changes to your diet

Dr Brown’s five rules to boost heart health

1. Stop smoking if you are a smoker. 2. Lose weight if you are overweight or have a body mass index of 25 or above. 3. Exercise regularly (daily if possible) and just enough to get you a little puffed out — not just a saunter round the block. 4. Avoid high-fat foods like fried food, fatty meats, full-fat cream/milk and use semi-skimmed milk, and eat your five a day of fruit and vegetables. 5. Try to avoid stress if possible. And if not possible, find ways that work for you to reduce the effects of stress, such as exercise, meditation, relaxation exercise, CBT.