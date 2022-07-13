‘Hyperemesis Gravidarum is the thief of joy. It takes away every positive experience you hope for in pregnancy’

Far more than just ‘extreme morning sickness’, Hyperemesis Gravidarum can have a physical, emotional and financial impact both during pregnancy and beyond. Three women share their experiences and ask Ireland’s Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to make the medication available to treat HG on the medical card and drugs payment scheme

Journalist Cara Doyle was hospitalised with Hyperemesis and showed signs of starvation. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Cara Doyle Wed 13 Jul 2022 at 12:30