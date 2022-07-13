‘Hyperemesis Gravidarum is the thief of joy. It takes away every positive experience you hope for in pregnancy’
Far more than just ‘extreme morning sickness’, Hyperemesis Gravidarum can have a physical, emotional and financial impact both during pregnancy and beyond. Three women share their experiences and ask Ireland’s Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to make the medication available to treat HG on the medical card and drugs payment scheme
Cara Doyle
Hyperemesis Gravidarum or HG is a complication of pregnancy in which sufferers experience extreme levels of nausea and vomiting. In rare cases, it can be life-threatening. The cost of medication needed to treat Hyperemesis can also lead to significant financial hardship for those who need it.