‘I have had to buy us a defibrillator’: How NI family uncovered a serious heart condition

When Garrett and Sarah Mallon’s son complained of dizzy spells, they had no idea they would uncover a serious heart condition, not only in their youngest child, but also his brother and Sarah herself

Condition: Sarah Mallon and sons Oisin (pictured) and Michael all have LQTS

Arlene Harris Tue 29 Jun 2021 at 00:05