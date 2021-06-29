‘I have had to buy us a defibrillator’: How NI family uncovered a serious heart condition
When Garrett and Sarah Mallon’s son complained of dizzy spells, they had no idea they would uncover a serious heart condition, not only in their youngest child, but also his brother and Sarah herself
Arlene Harris
The three members of the Mallon family, who live in Co Louth but are originally from this side of the border, suffer from Long QT syndrome (LQTS), a condition in which repolarisation of the heart after a heartbeat is affected, resulting in an increased risk of an irregular heartbeat which can cause seizures, fainting, drowning or even sudden death triggered by exercise or stress.