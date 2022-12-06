‘I thought that having a stroke was the worst thing that could ever happen to me, but it wasn't’: Co Antrim woman devastated by trauma and loss pens story of hope in new book
A Co Antrim mum whose life was devastated by trauma shares her story of hope in an inspirational new book
Stephanie Bell
Allison Minford, wife of Ulster Unionist party member Jackson Minford, thought she had faced the worst life could throw at her when she had to learn to walk again after a catastrophic spinal stroke at the age of 37 in 1999.