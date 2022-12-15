‘I used to think why is no one helping me? Why is no one coming near me?’: Co Down woman writes memoir of time in mental health unit

A Co Down woman who experienced crippling depression and an eating disorder hopes moving memoir of her time in a mental health unit will help other sufferers

Niamh Brownlee (29) with her 'diary' Struggling To Breathe. All proceeds will go to two local charities which helped in her recovery from mental illness

A Carryduff woman has written a book detailing her experiences in a mental health ward five years ago, with the hope it will highlight the need for better services here.

Niamh Brownlee was admitted to hospital when she was 24 after struggling for years with depression, anxiety and bulimia.

She spent a month in a psychiatric unit and has now released Struggling To Breathe, the memoir of her time there.

Niamh said all proceeds from the book’s sales will be donated to mental health charity Aware NI and the Eating Disorders Association, as they helped with her recovery once she left the ward.

“The book is literally just my diary that I kept,” the 29-year-old told the Belfast Telegraph.

She emphasised her aim isn’t to “bash” the hospital or any of its staff, but she felt she did not receive a lot of helpful treatment during her time there. She later came to realise it was due to a lack of resources.

“At the time of writing the diary I used to think: ‘Why is no one helping me? Why is no one coming near me?’

“Now, with a clearer head, I can look back and see the hospital I was in was massively understaffed and underfunded.

“In my experience, personally I didn’t receive any therapy and didn’t have a nurse or doctor that would come to see me regularly.

“I did spend a lot of the days just alone in my room, which is why the diary became a bit of a lifeline for me, just to have somewhere to try and understand what was happening.

“I did definitely get frustrated, and that shows in the diary.

“Now I know the money is just not there for all those support groups and different therapies.

“I think, at the minute, staff are just ‘firefighting’, going from crisis to crisis.

“Most of the time I was sitting quietly in my room, so I was probably overlooked because they had so much else to deal with.

“I don’t blame the hospital I was in at all for the lack of treatment I received there.”

Niamh went to the hospital willingly after a home care nurse suggested she do so, as she couldn’t really keep herself “safe” anymore.

“It was overwhelming. I was desperate and I went because I felt like I’d tried everything else,” she said.

“My head was just a mess and I wasn’t able to process what was going on.

“The depression was just shouting and screaming at me in my head all day long, telling me to give up and hurt myself.”

She was taken aback by the hospital environment — “surrounded by so many different patients with so many different needs”.

She added: “Understanding all of that was really difficult as well.

“I’d never kept a diary before, but I needed a way to understand what was happening in my head and around me, so I started to write everything down, and it helped me slow everything down and think: ‘How have I gotten here?’

“It was the only time in the day when I could have 10 minutes of feeling slightly calmer.

“There weren’t a lot of people to speak to in the hospital whenever I was having all these thoughts, so it was kind of the only way I could get it all out there.”

While Niamh grappled with mental health issues from a young age, things became worse when she turned 18.

But she felt that she had to keep her issues a secret for fear of feeling “like a burden”.

“It’s not like today. I had never heard about depression or eating disorders,” she said.

“I thought I was the only person that was thinking badly about myself. I thought I was going crazy, so I was too worried to say that to my friends or family because I thought there was something wrong with me.

“I had to bury it really far down and just hope that one day I would wake up and wouldn’t feel like that anymore.”

Her experiences meeting other patients having the same thoughts and feelings helped her recovery the most, and she soon became determined to ensure she never had to go back to hospital again.

“So many patients I had met had been in and out of hospitals for up to 40 years throughout their lives,” she explained.

“I didn’t want to go in there again and I used that as my motivation to find some sort of help, so I started to research.”

She contacted Aware NI, which set her up with a weekly support group and a therapist, and enabled her to attend lots of helpful courses over the months that ensued.

The Eating Disorders Association supplied similar help and encouraged her “to call them or go into their offices any time I was having a bad day”.

“People need to know they’re not alone and there are places they can go to,” Niamh added.

“I forgot about the diary until I came across it over lockdown. It was a good thing for me to find it.

“It was really difficult for me reading parts back because I had blocked so much of it out.

“It made it so clear to me that depression is just an illness that takes over your mind and body.”

Niamh hopes by publishing her diary other people “struggling or feeling in the pits” can read it and know that “there’s hope and places to go for support”.

She also thinks it will help carers of people with mental health issues to “understand why that person can’t get out of bed, or go to work, or seem like they’re not helping themselves”.

Stormont’s Department of Health said it “fully recognises the need for significant and sustained improvement and investment in mental health services”.

It added: “Plans are being progressed under the 10-year mental health strategy, which will provide enhanced province-wide help and support for persons in mental health or suicidal crisis.”

​

Struggling To Breathe: The Diary of a Psychiatric In-Patient can be purchased in Belfast’s No Alibis book store or on the publisher’s website.