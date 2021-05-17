‘I was regularly cycling 100 miles each weekend... the diagnosis of cancer left me flabbergasted’
Feeling tired and listless is something we can all relate to, but many of us regularly ignore these symptoms and put them down to the busyness of life. Tom Robb tells Arlene Harris why acting on instinct and making a doctor’s appointment led to a shock discovery
Arlene Harris
Prior to 2018, Tom Robb had never been to the doctor as he was always in the fullest of health, so when he began experiencing some minor ailments, he made an appointment to see his GP without delay.