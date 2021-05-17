‘I was regularly cycling 100 miles each weekend... the diagnosis of cancer left me flabbergasted’

Feeling tired and listless is something we can all relate to, but many of us regularly ignore these symptoms and put them down to the busyness of life. Tom Robb tells Arlene Harris why acting on instinct and making a doctor’s appointment led to a shock discovery

Advice: Tom Robb who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Arlene Harris Mon 17 May 2021 at 22:15