‘I’m serious now’ – Joe Wicks on his father’s heroin addiction and why he’s not taking his shirt off for magazine covers anymore

Joe Wicks opens up to Kirsty Blake Knox about mental health, his father’s heroin addiction and why he’s quit stripping off

"I’m on my way to have lunch with the Happy Pear twins,” Joe Wicks tells me. The Greystones boys are over in London for the week and Joe is very excited about it. “I love them. I love them so much,” he says. “I still don’t know the difference between the two of them. I just look at them and go, ‘Alright boys?’.”