Do you take regular exercise, and if so what?

Yes, I love to exercise and have always been an avid runner. I try to get out for a walk or a run at least three or four times a week, no matter what the weather is like. I also recently joined Tribe Boxing Gym and absolutely love it. It has a great community atmosphere and offers a truly unique training experience. I really enjoy the social aspect of group exercise, especially as being an artist can be quite isolating. If I don’t go to the gym in the morning I can spend the whole day without speaking to anyone. Despite that, at times I find I need to put my earphones in and get out on my own for a walk or a run to clear my head. My dog Bruce is a good motivator to get moving, especially on those rainy days or when you just don’t feel like it.

What is the worst illness you’ve had?

I was in hospital in Dublin for around a week several years ago. I had episodes of very low blood pressure and kept fainting when I stood up. It was a scary time, but they did a lot of tests and thankfully it wasn’t anything too sinister. I worked as a medical doctor before I became a full-time artist and it was an eye-opener how vulnerable it can feel to be a patient. I’ve also had periods in my life when I have struggled with anxiety. I have learned to manage that as I get older. I initially trained in psychiatry and public health, so I am very mindful of how important it is to look after your mental health, both on a personal and professional level. This is also why I’m proud to be an Electric Ireland ambassador for this year’s Darkness into Light, a fantastic sunrise event that’s all about supporting people that have been affected by suicide and self-harm.

How healthy is your diet?

Generally, my diet is pretty good. I have gone through phases of being too strict, cutting out entire food groups, but now I just try to eat a balanced diet and enjoy a little bit of everything in moderation. Although I do have a sweet tooth and don’t seem to have an off switch when it comes to chocolate. I also love wine, but I think that is medicinal… in small quantities.

Any bad habits?

I tend to put myself under too much pressure and can be quite hard on myself. I also spend too much money buying clothes online that I never wear. When I’m stressed or overwhelmed, I can binge watch TV and eat bags of popcorn.

Do you smoke? If so, how much?

No, I don’t smoke.

Do you take any supplements?

I take vitamin D tablets daily. Vitamin D is essential for healthy bones, teeth, muscles and our immune system. It can be hard to get it from dietary sources so I find it easier to take a supplement.

Anna McKeever

How do you take time out?

I am very lucky that painting is not only my profession, but also my time out. I love when I have an entire day blocked out in my diary to go into the studio and just paint. I lock the door, turn off my phone and take a step back from the outside world. My process is very fluid. I don’t tend to have a fixed plan of what I’m going to paint. I prefer the freedom of just putting paint on the canvas and letting a piece develop organically. This is what happened when I painted ‘Cavehill At Sunrise’. I wanted the subject to be synonymous with Northern Ireland, and I knew it had to convey a particular energy. I started by mixing bold bright colours and let it come together naturally. It was specifically created and donated as part of this year’s Darkness into Light campaign. I hope it conveys a sense of hope, strength and light, and raises much-needed funds for local mental health charities.

How well do you sleep?

I sleep pretty well. Regular exercise helps and I try not to use my phone in bed, as it’s another bad habit. I love reading so I try to read a few chapters to help me wind down and switch off. I keep several books by my bed. One is a poetry book by Mary Oliver called ‘Devotions’. Her words inspire a lot of my work. It’s like art in the form of words. The other is usually a novel. At the moment it’s Maya Angelou’s ‘Letter To My Daughter’.

Do you worry about getting old?

No, I don’t worry about getting older; I’m much happier and more content now than I was in my 20s. I think it’s just about being the best version of yourself at whatever age you are. Aging definitely brings a new perspective. Life gets busier and more complicated as you get older and it becomes more important to prioritise. I’m a lot clearer on what’s important now and I try to focus on that.

What is your go-to product that keeps you feeling healthy?

I don’t have a go-to product as such, but I do try to keep myself hydrated and drink plenty of water daily. I absolutely love coffee, but I’m trying to cut down as it makes me anxious if I have too much. I have been replacing it with green tea. I know it’s so good for you and loaded with antioxidants... it just doesn’t have the same hit as a coconut flat white! I also think it’s also important to stay active, try to get outdoors and spend time with friends and family — being healthy means looking after your mental AND physical health.

