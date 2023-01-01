‘It was only when I got home that I would break down’: Co Down woman opens up about her battle with depression

Patient kept a diary of the time she spent in a mental health institution

‘For the rest of my life I will have to live with being admitted to this ward for my own safety. What if anyone finds out?” writes Niamh Brownlee in the first entry in a diary of her time in a mental health institution.

“If I had gone through with my plan, I wouldn’t be here and this wouldn’t be happening. That would have been better for everyone.”

The turmoil in the 24-year-old’s life and the impact of her crippling battle with depression is clear to see in her words. After suffering from the illness for most of her young life, she sees no other way out than ending her life.

However, she did continue to fight and after 31 days in the hospital, she was discharged to start the process of rebuilding her life.

Five years on, Niamh is in a much better place and has now decided to publish the diary she kept for those 31 days, in the hope of helping others who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“If even one person could feel seen or understood from reading my experience then everything will have been worth it,” she said.

In 2017, Niamh, who is from Carryduff, Co Down, was admitted to a hospital in Northern Ireland after suffering from suicidal thoughts.

She looked to have the perfect life: a great job as a teacher, many friends and a loving family. However, privately she was suffering from depression — an illness which had affected her for most of her life.

She knew she needed help and agreed to be admitted to a mental health hospital after talking about taking her own life.

While there, she shared her fears and feelings in the diary but after leaving the hospital, she put the diary away and forgot about it.​

It was only during the first Covid lockdown that she re-read it and was moved by the rawness of her testimony during the most difficult time of her life.

Now she hopes her book, Struggling to Breathe: The Diary of a Psychiatric In-Patient, will help others going through a similar experience.

“My diary became my main point of contact in the hospital as there were very few people to speak to day to day, and I didn’t feel able to speak to the family I had around me,” said Niamh.

“In an attempt to make sense of what was happening in my head and my new environment, I started to write down as much as I could.

“It became one of the only things I could do every day that helped me to feel safe or calm for a short period of time. It also allowed me the space to try to untangle the mess inside my head.

“The emotions I felt were so powerful that it felt easy for me to tap right back into the moments if the first chance I had to write about something was shortly after, when I was on my own.”

She said there were several reasons why she had decided to publish her deeply personal diary.

“The first is in the hope that any person living through something similar might feel less alone and see that no matter how awful things seem, help is out there and you can recover.

“I also hope that if there are carers of those suffering with mental illness, that they might get an insight into what that person could be going through and see how important their support is, even if it doesn’t always seem like it’s appreciated at the time.”

Niamh, who suffered with depression and an eating disorder for most of her childhood, said she had been able for so long to hide how she was feeling from her family and friends.

“Even now, when the book was first coming out, I still had friends coming up to me and saying ‘I had no idea the pain you were in’. I was maybe seeing them every week, at university or going out with them.

“I just got so good at completely hiding everything when I went out in public. I put on a mask and pretended that I was OK, pretended I was great and having a good time and it was only when I got home that I would break down and not be able to function.

“It took so much out of me at that time keeping up this false image for everybody, but yet when I got home I was just turning into a shell of a person.”

As well as those dealing with issues within their own family or among their friends, Niamh, who now works in the civil service, said she hoped those working in the mental health sector would also read her book.

“A doctor friend of mine specialising in psychiatry informed me that during their course they study a book written by a psychiatric patient in the 1950s for insight into the patient’s experience.

“I couldn’t believe that such an outdated text was being used to teach and train medical staff today and so I hope my own book will offer a more recent insight.

“The lack of care and support I and the other patients received was shocking to me but I hope that this could change, and that this account might start a conversation into how we can better support some of the most vulnerable in our society when they need it most.”

Proceeds from the book will be used to support two charities which have supported Niamh in recent years — Aware Defeat Depression and Eating Disorders Association NI.​

If you are unable to find the book in shops, it can be ordered online at beyondthepalebooks.com.​