‘I’ve been in some very dark places over the years, but Men’s Shed has made a huge difference for me’

A project funded by The National Lottery Community Fund aimed at improving the mental health of males over 25 in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area is a real ‘lifesaver’, according to its users

Haven: Dean Kelly at the Laurel Hill Men’s Shed

Staff Reporter

Coleraine man Dean Kelly (50) cannot imagine how he would have survived the pandemic without Men’s Sheds. He has taken on a leading role in his Laurel Hill group and hopes to spearhead its expansion so others can benefit from the activities and camaraderie on offer.