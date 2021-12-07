‘I’ve been in some very dark places over the years, but Men’s Shed has made a huge difference for me’
A project funded by The National Lottery Community Fund aimed at improving the mental health of males over 25 in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area is a real ‘lifesaver’, according to its users
Staff Reporter
Coleraine man Dean Kelly (50) cannot imagine how he would have survived the pandemic without Men’s Sheds. He has taken on a leading role in his Laurel Hill group and hopes to spearhead its expansion so others can benefit from the activities and camaraderie on offer.