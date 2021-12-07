‘I’ve been in some very dark places over the years, but Men’s Shed has made a huge difference for me’

A project funded by The National Lottery Community Fund aimed at improving the mental health of males over 25 in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area is a real ‘lifesaver’, according to its users

Haven: Dean Kelly at the Laurel Hill Men’s Shed

Staff Reporter Tue 7 Dec 2021 at 07:00