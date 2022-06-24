Leading NI medic suggests ‘free’ solution as patients request over-the-counter products on prescription amid cost of living crisis

The increased cost of living crisis is reportedly putting more pressure on GPs across Northern Ireland, due to a rising number of prescription requests for medicines that people could otherwise buy over the counter.

Dr Alan Stout from the British Medical Association said this is one more thing adding to pressures on the health service in NI, citing extensive waiting lists and the cost of living affecting patients’ mental health as other issues.

"What we’re seeing is people who normally would have bought a product over the counter – it’s maybe enhanced at the moment because we’re in hayfever season – but they’re saying ‘could you please just give me a prescription for it instead, I don’t want to pay for it’,” he explained to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

"We fully sympathise with that and we are not in a position as GPs to enter into any sort of a conflict with our patients, particularly ones we know that are struggling, but what it actually does is increase the cost to the health service as a whole, and also increases the pressure on GPs.”

Dr Stout believes the solution is to make certain medications for minor ailments free to everyone “and then make it as easy as possible to allow people to get them for free”.

"It could be as simple as having a big bucket in a GP office, in a community pharmacy or a healthy living centre,” he added.

Dr Terry Maguire, director of the Ulster Chemists Association, agreed that “access is the issue” and believes the Pharmacy First scheme should be “expanded dramatically” to deal with this.

“Pharmacy needs to get some resource so that it’s not just about dishing out medicines, but making sure people have someone they can speak to, to reassure them the condition they have is common and will go away, perhaps with the use of medicine, but very often patients don’t need medicines at all,” he commented.

The Pharmacy First service was initially introduced to Northern Ireland in 2005, and referral into the service includes referral from GP practices, the community pharmacist or self-referral by the patient.

Using this service, which is free of charge, the pharmacist can supply advice or medicines for treatment of certain ailments, to suitable patients.

“If it was done properly and if it was properly resourced, then doctors’ systems would actually be referring people to pharmacies and saying ‘that is the mechanism you go through’.”

Dr Maguire added that the system must be treated as a two-way street, in that pharmacies also need access to GPs, and that the referral procedures must be improved.

He said that if he needs to refer a patient on with something that appears to be more serious than a minor ailment, “I need to have confidence that my referral will get that person to the right medical professional”.

“The system is being developed and needs to be pushed on. It’s not about dishing out meds, it’s about supporting people in taking care of themselves,” he added.

"In Scotland, pharmacies can get a wider range of medicines and have better jurisdiction in making decisions for patients

“The solution is in the support and expansion of Pharmacy First.”

In the west of Northern Ireland, calls have recently been made for GP services to be directly contracted amid fears of an impending crisis.

Dromore and Trillick Surgery, which is believed to have almost 6,000 patients on its books, is due to shut at the end of this month — prompting fears it could lead to the collapse of neighbouring practices.

Earlier this year, the Health Minister said that “some more work” is needed to ensure patients in Northern Ireland can access GPs and acknowledged that there were longstanding problems with the GP system in NI.

Pointing to changes made in terms of training and the GP workforce, he said that in 2022/23 there will be a “record” 121 GP training places in Northern Ireland.