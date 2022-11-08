Lisburn woman Megan McNeill on raising awareness of ulcerative colitis after her life is transformed following surgery

A young Lisburn woman is speaking out about her experience of being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis as a teenager to help break the silence around the taboo digestive condition.

Megan McNeill (22) was studying for her GCSEs when she started experiencing symptoms of ulcerative colitis (UC), a digestive disease that leaves the colon and rectum inflamed and can lead to the development of small ulcers which can bleed.

Frightened, she didn’t know what was happening to her and she kept silent. The symptoms persisted when Megan moved into lower sixth while at Laurelhill Community College. And it was only when she was due to head off to New York on a school trip, when her mum, Emma, asked her about seeing blood in the toilet, that Megan revealed something was wrong.

Immediately, her mother saw that her daughter got medical attention, but it wouldn’t be until the following year, however, that she would be diagnosed with the debilitating digestive condition.

“If I had have told people sooner, I probably wouldn’t have got as sick as I did,” reveals Megan.

The events manager spent months trying to manage worsening symptoms, including going to the toilet 15 to 20 times an hour and losing weight until she was “skin and bone”.

“I was exhausted from being up at the toilet all night. There were times I didn’t even make it to the toilet — it was soul-destroying at times.

“I had so much fatigue and slept everywhere I could. My mouth was filled with ulcers and I was in constant pain.”

Megan McNeill enjoying a holiday after recovering from surgery

A planned girls’ summer trip abroad had to be abandoned, and when Megan visited her GP, she was referred to hospital for tests, but she passed out shortly after arriving at the emergency department.

“I was in A&E passing out from pain. My blood pressure was plummeting and I couldn’t stay on my feet to even get to the toilet,” she says.

Once diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, Megan was given steroids and undertook immunosuppressant therapy and low-dosage chemotherapy, but she discovered she was allergic to some of the medication. Eventually she had to have emergency surgery, but she had to undergo further surgery the following year.

“The surgery took place the week before my 19th birthday, so I had to celebrate it early. It wasn’t a big celebration, it was just friends at my house. Being in hospital during Covid was very hard. I couldn’t really walk, brush my hair or eat, and my mum was only allowed to come and visit for an hour each week. It was very traumatic,” she recalls.

Post-surgery, Megan was left with a stoma and a colostomy bag and her health was transformed, with day-to-day life unrecognisable.

“It took me six to seven months to recover from the surgery. It now feels that nothing had happened. My quality of life right now is amazing.

“I can go on holidays now. I can go out when I want to and I’m back working. I’ve got quite a hands-on job and thankfully I can do it now. I’m constantly on my feet, whereas beforehand, when I was working as junior in a hairdresser’s back when I was first diagnosed, I couldn’t even brush the floor sometimes. Now, as an events manager, I’m pushing tables and chairs and organising things. I’m definitely over it [the disease], which is fantastic.”

It was difficult aged 17 and diagnosed with UC, says Megan, who says her consultant’s decision to try treatments gave her time to become used to the idea of undergoing surgery.

“I think we all knew it was coming, though. We knew that I was too far gone by the time I was diagnosed,” she explains.

Last year, she was enable to go on a foreign holiday for the first time since her surgery.

“It was nerve-racking going through [airport] security with my colostomy bag, but it was completely fine.

“Yes, people look and sometimes it’s positive. The reaction is not negative at all. I’m recently back from a holiday in Ibiza and it was just amazing. I even had a girl saying, ‘Oh, I have ulcerative colitis as well. I might need a bag.’ She was from Liverpool and she was so lovely.”

Megan on a recent trip abroad

Raising awareness of the condition is so important, stresses Megan, who is speaking out about her UC experience as part of Crohn’s & Colitis UK’s national public awareness Cut The Crap: Get Checked campaign.

Aimed at young people, the charity has launched an online symptom checker, which takes just 30 seconds to find out if you should speak to your GP about your symptoms. It produces a list of your symptoms and allows users to obtain a letter aimed at your GP to make talking them through easier.

“I do blame myself a bit because I didn’t get help sooner,” says the Lisburn woman.

“But, then again, I was young and I didn’t know about it. Thankfully there’s a lot more information about it out there now.

“If I had have known about the symptom checker, I could have gone online and then I maybe wouldn’t have been so afraid to go to the doctor.”

She adds: “I have friends who watched what I went through on my Instagram and still would find it hard to admit if they had symptoms of UC.”

Her friends aren’t alone. Crohn’s & Colitis UK commissioned a national poll of 10,000 people and found that 40% of Northern Irish people said they had never heard of the conditions, with low awareness that diarrhoea, blood in poo and stomach pain could be signs of Crohn’s or Colitis, which is the case when they last longer than a week. Delaying treatment can leave people needing stronger medication or even emergency surgery to remove part of their bowel.

The campaign is backed by celebrities including Chris Tarrant, whose stepdaughter has Crohn’s; Strictly’s Amy Dowden, who has the same condition; former Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson and Geordie Shore’s Emma McVey, who both have colitis. The campaign also has the vocal support of Doctor Who’s Sacha Dhawan, who has Crohn’s: “I am backing the Crohn’s & Colitis UK campaign because I want everyone to have the same quick diagnosis I did.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Sleet, chief executive officer of Crohn’s & Colitis UK, stressed that the impact of the pandemic has hampered sufferers from getting diagnosed early enough.

“There already were far too many people waiting over a year for a diagnosis before the pandemic. Since then, that figure will have soared,” said Sarah

“Delays can be devastating, affecting people’s ability to do their jobs, go to school or college, socialise or have relationships.

“It is urgent that we do more to help young people stay in control of their health — and that means providing them with the tools to get the right diagnosis from their GP as early as possible.

“Our symptom checker gives people the confidence to go to their GP with a summary of what they’ve been experiencing, to help them get the right diagnosis and get back on the road to recovery.”

Echoing the message, Megan says she urges others not to delay seeking medical help: “I never saw the light at the end of the tunnel when I was going through it, but now I’m a completely different person.”

​

For more information visit www.crohnsandcolitis.org.uk