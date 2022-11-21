Living with a chronic UTI: ‘At my lowest ebb I was Googling bladder removal – I just wanted to live a full life again’
For many sufferers, urinary tract infections resolve easily but for others, recurrent and chronic infection can cause disruption and devastation. Mum-of-two and chronic UTI sufferer Ruth Kelly shares her story to raise awareness of the condition in the hope of helping others
Audrey Kane
Statistics show that urinary tract infections (UTIs) predominantly affect women, who are 30 times more at risk of contracting an infection than men.