Me and my Health: ‘Everything in moderation is the best attitude to have towards food’

Do you take regular exercise, and if so, what?

I wish I could say I am a gym person, but I don’t ever find the time to fit it in. But I do get outside every day and have a 40-minute walk with my fabulous little mini dachshund Marshall. There’s a lot to be said for a daily power walk.

What is the worst illness you’ve had?

I suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum during my first two pregnancies. It is a horrendous condition and still probably not recognised by most people as an ‘illness’ but rather just ‘pregnancy’. I was hospitalised twice a week for fluids, monitoring and iron/vitamin infusions due to the lack of nutrition. It is a completely debilitating condition, but thankfully for the majority of women who suffer from this, they will make a full recovery once the baby is born.

​How healthy is your diet?

I like proper food cooked from scratch, so I do have a decent dinner and breakfast. I find ready meals or highly processed foods very high in salt and I feel that they just don’t taste as nice.

In between that I sometimes miss an odd lunch, as the time can get away from me some days, but I do have fruit or a cereal bar to fill the gap.

I enjoy a takeaway at the weekend for a treat. I feel like you shouldn’t deprive yourself of anything you enjoy eating and that everything in moderation is the best attitude to have towards food.

Do you have any bad habits?

I am addicted to chocolate. I have phases where if I’m having a hard time I will definitely reach for sweet stuff as a comfort more than I should.

​Do you smoke? If so, how much?

No.

​Do you take any supplements?

Yes. Due to a super-busy life, like most people, stress and rushing around can take its toll. I do take a good slow-release multivitamin every day to make sure I have topped up my own nutritional intake with the vitamins I need to help keep me well. Vitamin D is an absolute essential for me in the winter months — so important for seasonal affective disorder and adjusting to the short, dark days.

Sinead Crowther — © Chris Bellew/ Fennell Photograph

​How do you take time out?

I enjoy going to a comedy show and a having a bite to eat with friends. You can’t beat laughter and a catch-up with a pal to help you unwind and feel better.

I also enjoy taking my sons —well, the ones who will still come with me, as I have four of them —on trips around Ireland.

The Giant’s Causeway is next for us, and the Stairway to Heaven walk in Fermanagh is on our to-do list over the summer this year. We did the Gobbins Walk last year and also visited W5, Titanic Quarter in Belfast. So many beautiful spots to see.

​How well do you sleep?

I get about five hours a night on a good night. That’s normal for me and what I function on.

If I have a lot on my mind that’s keeping me awake, I jot down a little list of what action I need to take the next day to get that particular worry out of my head. This helps me get to sleep, as it’s unloaded from my mind in that moment.

​Do you worry about getting old?

I am not too concerned about getting older. You reach a certain age where you have fully accepted who you are and begin to embrace the wisdom that comes with ageing. Right now I am fit and healthy, so I am very grateful for that.

​What is your go-to product that keeps you feeling healthy?

My HRT. I am 46 now, but in lockdown I was finding things incredibly difficult: energy level gone, exhausted all of the time, poor memory, low moods and increasingly bad migraines. After I realised what might be the issue I went to see a menopause specialist and started on a HRT regime. I haven’t looked back. For me it is my lifeblood and has given me my energy back.

