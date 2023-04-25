Me and my Health: ‘Everything in moderation is the best attitude to have towards food’
Business owner Sinéad Crowther, co-founder of Tonstix Honey Jelly Pops, talks exercise, sleep and more...
Do you take regular exercise, and if so, what?
I wish I could say I am a gym person, but I don’t ever find the time to fit it in. But I do get outside every day and have a 40-minute walk with my fabulous little mini dachshund Marshall. There’s a lot to be said for a daily power walk.
What is the worst illness you’ve had?
I suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum during my first two pregnancies. It is a horrendous condition and still probably not recognised by most people as an ‘illness’ but rather just ‘pregnancy’. I was hospitalised twice a week for fluids, monitoring and iron/vitamin infusions due to the lack of nutrition. It is a completely debilitating condition, but thankfully for the majority of women who suffer from this, they will make a full recovery once the baby is born.
How healthy is your diet?
I like proper food cooked from scratch, so I do have a decent dinner and breakfast. I find ready meals or highly processed foods very high in salt and I feel that they just don’t taste as nice.
In between that I sometimes miss an odd lunch, as the time can get away from me some days, but I do have fruit or a cereal bar to fill the gap.
I enjoy a takeaway at the weekend for a treat. I feel like you shouldn’t deprive yourself of anything you enjoy eating and that everything in moderation is the best attitude to have towards food.
Do you have any bad habits?
I am addicted to chocolate. I have phases where if I’m having a hard time I will definitely reach for sweet stuff as a comfort more than I should.
Do you smoke? If so, how much?
No.
Do you take any supplements?
Yes. Due to a super-busy life, like most people, stress and rushing around can take its toll. I do take a good slow-release multivitamin every day to make sure I have topped up my own nutritional intake with the vitamins I need to help keep me well. Vitamin D is an absolute essential for me in the winter months — so important for seasonal affective disorder and adjusting to the short, dark days.
How do you take time out?
I enjoy going to a comedy show and a having a bite to eat with friends. You can’t beat laughter and a catch-up with a pal to help you unwind and feel better.
I also enjoy taking my sons —well, the ones who will still come with me, as I have four of them —on trips around Ireland.
The Giant’s Causeway is next for us, and the Stairway to Heaven walk in Fermanagh is on our to-do list over the summer this year. We did the Gobbins Walk last year and also visited W5, Titanic Quarter in Belfast. So many beautiful spots to see.
How well do you sleep?
I get about five hours a night on a good night. That’s normal for me and what I function on.
If I have a lot on my mind that’s keeping me awake, I jot down a little list of what action I need to take the next day to get that particular worry out of my head. This helps me get to sleep, as it’s unloaded from my mind in that moment.
Do you worry about getting old?
I am not too concerned about getting older. You reach a certain age where you have fully accepted who you are and begin to embrace the wisdom that comes with ageing. Right now I am fit and healthy, so I am very grateful for that.
What is your go-to product that keeps you feeling healthy?
My HRT. I am 46 now, but in lockdown I was finding things incredibly difficult: energy level gone, exhausted all of the time, poor memory, low moods and increasingly bad migraines. After I realised what might be the issue I went to see a menopause specialist and started on a HRT regime. I haven’t looked back. For me it is my lifeblood and has given me my energy back.
Tonstix founders Sinéad Crowther and Denise Lauaki’s mission is to transform pharmacy shelves with award-winning natural products to support mums, dads and caregivers when their children are sick. Find Tonstix Honey Jelly Pops (£4.50) in 200 stores across Northern Ireland, including Gordons, Pharmacy Plus, McKeevers, MediCare, Clear, and Bradley’s Pharmacy.