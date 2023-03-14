Me and My Health: ‘I am becoming more aware that life is brief’

Do you take regular exercise and if so, what do you do?

Absolutely! Life is pretty hectic with Paste Dental is a growing business so it is vital that I protect time each week for physical activity. It directly impacts my mental health and ability to cope with demands, whilst staying creative. My trainer and physio is Philip Stoops, owner of Fixit Physiotherapy. I go to him twice a week for one-to-one strength training and honestly time to process our thoughts as business owners too.

It’s also a form of mind therapy as our trust has developed over the years. No topic is off limits. I also swim twice and try to fit in a hot yoga session for mobility. Dentistry is a physical job so it’s important to protect the joints and movement. I’m just back from a surf trip to Sri Lanka too — a change from the four walls of surgery.

What is the worst illness you’ve had?

I was hit hard by chickenpox and concurrent scalded skin syndrome as a child which resulted in a hospital stay and a pretty severe rash. If you Google scalded skin syndrome, the picture will say enough!

How healthy is your diet?

I have always been a healthy eater. I don’t eat much red meat (just preference) and really try to ensure that I get a whole range of nutrients. I love seafood and fish. People often find this weird, but I eat the same breakfast every day without getting bored— whole-wheat, banana, and a vegan protein shake topped with raw egg whites. Sets me up for a busy day.

Any bad habits?

Nothing crazy, I drink very minimally. My parents took the philosophy of introducing me to alcohol at an early age so it never felt like it was a forbidden fruit, nor something I needed to boost my confidence on a night out.

Do you smoke?

No.

Do you take any supplements?

Where to start! I take high dose vitamin D daily, along with unscented garlic, astaxanthin antioxidant, zinc, magnesium, creatine and glucosamine.

I’m also newly converted to Lion’s Mane tea and coffee from London Nootropics and Dirtea — brain power right there and they taste great.

And I swear by my probiotic tablets — a supplement that promotes a healthy gut microbiome, which protects against stomach upsets, food poisoning or difficulties associated with travelling. I can’t travel without these now because if I feel slightly out of sorts, I take an extra and can soon feel my body fighting and winning against the bacteria. At Paste Dental we partner with Invivo Healthcare to offer oral microbiome testing which looks at mouth bacteria, its risk factors and how to change the microbiome of your mouth and prevent gum disease! It’s incredible.

How do you take time out?

I love travelling. Last year I was fortunate to travel to Florida and New York, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the Czech Republic and Sri Lanka. I find travelling a very freeing experience as I love to be spontaneous, but my daily work is very scheduled. This year, I visited Brussels to support a friend’s epic art show. I’ll plan several other trips, work permitting. I love time with my family up to the North Coast too, or doing a dinner with friends to settle major life questions — we go deep!

How well do you sleep?

I sleep well. After a night out I always hydrate before hitting the sack and need to build in at least half an hour of TV time to help me unwind, otherwise the mind races.

Do you worry about getting old?

Worry isn’t the right word, but I am becoming more aware that life is brief. Losing my dad a few years ago taught me to take risks in business and to think outside the box. I try to live by that. My word for 2023 is “game” as in “are you game?”. It’s a method to always give life a go — you might discover something in this world or in yourself. I’m loving and appreciating life with my adventurous friends.

What is the go to product that keeps you feeling healthy?

As a dentist my oral hygiene routine is pretty important. I always floss and brush daily. I am always asked which toothpaste is best, and honestly it’s a bit of personal preference combined with science to treat specific daily dental issues, so I tend not to give a blanket recommend.

Other than that I love my vegan protein isolate, probiotic tablets and raw egg whites. I use Kiehls Ultra Facial Cleanser and Aesop Parsley Seed Daily Moisturiser on my skin. I love a nice scent and my absolute fave is Byredo Oud Immortel.

For more information, visit pastedental.co.uk