Me and My Health: ‘I think treats are totally fine in moderation’

Do you take regular exercise and if so, what?

I enjoy taking part in two to three ‘Queens Don’t Quit’ classes a week. Queen’s Don’t Quit is an online fitness and wellness community started by Maeve Madden. I find these HIIT-based workouts thoroughly enjoyable and have found that they help me see exercise as a fun, positive activity, rather than a chore. I love being part of a community where women support women and help each other grow.

​What is the worst illness you’ve had?

I live with a lifelong auto-immune condition, Type 1 diabetes. I was diagnosed with Type 1 when I was 20 years old, which was very difficult to accept, both physically and mentally.

Strangely, my best friend, Ellen, lives with the same condition, so she was able to help me ease into the world of Type 1 diabetes and help me see that it wasn’t going to take over my life. It was great to see Ellen — a strong, independent woman who could drive, went to university and socialised just as any ‘normal’ person would.

Ellen and I began creating educational and entertaining content on TikTok in 2019 and now call ourselves ‘The Diabetic Duo’. We have built up an amazing community over the years, with more than 41,000 people either living with Type 1 diabetes or wanting to learn more about the condition. We absolutely love the positive impact we have on young diabetics who need someone to look up to, and we have been able to partner with charities Diabetes UK and JDRF as a result.

How healthy is your diet?

I have a healthy, balanced diet. I don’t cut out any food groups, as I think treats are totally fine in moderation. I always try to have my five-a-day and stay hydrated, especially at work. I am a marketing executive at The Boulevard in Banbridge and some days can be really busy onsite. I find that setting small goals like these are key to feeling good and energised throughout the day. I absolutely love mini bars of chocolate in the evening with a cup of tea — these are great for portion control.

Beth McDaniel

​Any bad habits?

I can’t think of habits as such, but a pattern that I have noticed is that when I become busy, exercise and looking after my health are the first things that go out the window. I have noticed this and have tried to counteract this by taking a lovely walk in the sunshine around The Boulevard on my lunch break. It is a beautiful spot for a walk and a browse around Kate Spade or Guess.

​Do you smoke? If so, how often?

No.

​Do you take any supplements?

No.

​How do you take time out?

As I mentioned before, I love taking time out on my break to take a walk around The Boulevard, especially if it is a sunny day. Retail therapy is my thing, so I absolutely love being based at The Boulevard and spending time shopping the latest trends and great discounts we have at the outlet.

​How well do you sleep?

Sleep is very important to me, especially with having a job in marketing with a lot of screen time. I try my best to get eight hours a night so that I am energised and motivated throughout the day!

​Do you worry about getting old?

Sometimes I get anxious when thinking about the potential long-term implications of Type 1 diabetes. I try not to dwell on this, as I like to live for today rather than worrying too much about the future. I wear the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) device, which has been life-changing in terms of managing my diabetes. The Dexcom G7 is extremely accurate and sends my blood glucose readings straight through to my phone, so it is as easy as checking a social media notification.

​What is your go-to product that keeps you feeling healthy?

I find that drinking at least two litres of water every day is my secret recipe for feeling energised and healthy. It helps my skin, my mood and general health.

