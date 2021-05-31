Me and my health: Lynda Bryans on her lifestyle

Keeping healthy: Lynda Bryans goes cold water swimming which she says benefits her mental health and reduces stress

Journalist and broadcaster Lynda Bryans, originally from Saintfield and now living in Belfast, is coordinator of the Television Journalism HND course at Belfast Met’s Film and Television School. During lockdown her two sons, Peter (26) and Christopher (24), returned from travels and university studies and both currently live at home.

Q: Do you take regular exercise and if so, what?

A: Covid has messed up lots of things for us all over the past year, but now that gyms are open again I'm back into it. I aim to go three times a week and am happy enough if I get there twice. I'll have a weekly hour-long session with Gary McBride, my PT, who's kept me motivated and in shape for the last few years. During lockdown, I have taken up a new pastime of cold-water swimming - no wetsuit. I started with my friend Denise in January when the sea was rough and wild and for a beginner it wasn't a good idea to stay in too long or go out of my depth due to the risk of hypothermia, but I've built up my tolerance by going once, sometimes twice a week and we now swim regularly in the beautiful clean and calm sea at Helen's Bay. There's a lovely tribe of sea swimmers there - the Helen's Baywatch - who support each other and it's great craic. I find it invigorating, terrifically helpful for stress levels and for mental health generally. It reminds me I'm alive, I'm resilient - a strong woman, a survivor, capable of achieving much more than I had previously believed of myself. If you can swim in the waters of the Irish sea in winter, you can do anything! This past year has been horrendous for deeply personal reasons - sea swimming has made me mentally stronger, built my resistance to the cold, strengthened my immune system and made me healthier all round.

Q: What is the worst illness you’ve had?

A: Clinical depression, without a doubt. I just didn't want to be here anymore. Since then, mental health is a number one priority for me.

Q: How healthy is your diet?

A: I think my diet is pretty good. I don't drink milk anymore - the boys and I use oat milk now and I'm veering towards a plant-based diet, though an occasional Sunday roast chicken is hard to give up. I eat very little red meat these days.

Q: Any bad habits?

A: I probably drink too much coffee!

Q: Do you drink and smoke/ if so how much?

A: I don't smoke. I enjoy red wine at the weekends and the occasional gin and tonic.

Q: Do you take any supplements?

A: Recently I've been trying Heart & Body Naturals powders - I co-host a monthly chat show online with Roisin Campbell from Rainbow Lighthouse in Dromore and last month our guest was nutritional expert Gloriane Giovanelli, the woman behind HB Naturals, live from Tennessee.

I find the HB Naturals agree with me very much - my digestive system is much calmer and I feel great. Apart from that, I take vitamin C and echinacea for my immune system at certain times of the year.

Q: How do you take time out?

A: I run, swim in the sea, take walks and go to the gym when I can but I find true relaxation in the garden. I love pottering about and planting seeds; sometimes they grow, sometimes they don't, but my greenhouse is my "She-shed" where I can work away happily with

the radio or a podcast on in the background. I also do a weekly deep purification meditation led by Roisin, mentioned above which puts me in a good place.

Q: How well do you sleep?

A: My sleep is erratic at the moment as there's so much going on in my life personally. I never use an alarm clock as I wake up very early, sometimes around 3.30 or 4am, but I do go to bed early too - I don't function well late at night.

Q: Do you worry about getting old?

A: Not at all, I don't worry about getting old. I try to embrace every year, every decade of my life and make the most of it. To be honest, I'm blessed that I'm really healthy, and all of me still works well physically which I'm grateful for. Life is a lesson and I try not to regret the steps I've taken or moves I've made because it was all learning and I'm improving day by day.

Q: What is your go-to product that keeps you feeling healthy?

A: Not a product - getting outdoors into the fresh air is key to me functioning well.

Lynda presents an online monthly chat show with Roisin Eve from Rainbow Lighthouse, a wellness centre in Dromore, all about faith and holistic health - spiritual answers to human questions. For a free link to join the session visit: www.rainbowlighthouse.net/events