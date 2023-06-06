Me and my health: ‘My diet is not the worst, although there is room for improvement’

Charlotte Irvine is Finance and Contracts Manager at Linen Quarter Business Improvement District (LQ BID)

Charlotte plays a leading role in projects and initiatives aimed at improving and reimagining the Linen Quarter, such as its annual Linen Quarter Health Week.

Do you regularly exercise and if so, what do you do?

I was never into the gym or anything like that, but I love getting outdoors. One of my favourite ways to exercise is sea swimming. I usually swim at Crawfordsburn or Bangor, but Northern Ireland has so many scenic spots for wild swimming, so I enjoy trying new places. I continue swimming throughout the winter but do it several times a week in the warmer months. If there’s a scenic walk to the spot, even better. I love walking my dogs, both locally and taking them to the beach. I also volunteer at Almost Home Animal Rescue, based in Moira, and spend time walking the rescue dogs every week.

What is the worst illness you’ve had?

Luckily, I’ve never been seriously ill and that is something I do not take for granted.

How healthy is your diet?

My diet is not the worst, although there is room for improvement. I find it much easier to eat healthy food during the summer months, because I love salads and fruit. I try to be disciplined about meal preparation because it makes healthy eating so much easier. I don’t drink a lot of alcohol but could do with replacing the diet coke with more water. It’s helpful that we have some great healthy food options in the Linen Quarter where I work, such as Poppo Goblin and Vero. One of my favourites is Boojum, as a healthier alternative to fast food.

Do you take any supplements?

I take several supplements, including iron and B vitamins.

How do you take time out?

Sea swimming and spending time outdoors with the dogs is my way of taking time out. The sea swimming community tends to be sociable and adventurous, so there’s always something going on, both in and out of the water. I also enjoy travelling, city breaks and sight-seeing. Most recently I visited the Norwegian fjords which was simply breath-taking. I was able to hike to a glacier, try paddle-boarding and spend plenty of time in the water, so I would recommend it for those who love to explore.

How well do you sleep?

Sometimes I sleep a bit too well! I do have a busy lifestyle however, so I understand the benefits of prioritising a good night’s sleep. Luckily, I tend to sleep right through.

Do you worry about getting old?

Not at all, it’s a privilege denied to many. For now, I will try to stay as active as possible and maintain a consistent skincare ritual!

What is your go-to product that keeps you feeling healthy?

I love fruity smoothies, infused waters and other healthy drinks because I find they’re a really easy way to get antioxidants and immunity support.

Linen Quarter Health Week, an annual initiative from LQ BID, returns for its fifth year this week. The jam-packed week of free events is designed to inspire and support people across the Linen Quarter to focus on their personal health and wellbeing, including free yoga, CPR and First Aid Training, physio appointments and a dog petting wellness session. To find out more visit www.linenquarter.org/projects/healthydistrict/