Misinformation and knowledge gaps in menstrual health

Survey reveals surprising figures around understand of reproductive health

Over 30 per cent of women (36%) in Northern Ireland learned about the existence of the menstrual cycle and periods at school. This is above the national average of 33% and 20% of women living in London.

These statistics come from women’s health app Flo’s new report on women’s reproductive and menstrual health.

The comprehensive study of 2,000 women aged 18 to 55 in the UK found there is a staggering degree of misinformation and prominent gaps in the knowledge women have about their own bodies.

Sixty-four per cent of women in Northern Ireland were not aware of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) before their first period — this is the highest figure in the UK and above the national average of 54%.

Additionally, 39% of women in Northern Ireland think period pain or PMS is ‘just something to put up with’.

When it comes to the sources of information they trust the most when it comes to information on menstrual health, women in Northern Ireland are the second most likely in the UK to trust their doctor — 68% of them do so, second to the South West's 70%.

According to Flo’s report, 54% of women in Northern Ireland don't currently use a form of contraception — this is slightly above the national average of 51%.

For those who do use a form of contraception, the most popular method is the pill - 64% of women in Northern Ireland use it, followed by 9% who rely on the male condom, 9% on the IUD, 9% on an implant and 9% on the copper coil.

When researching a form of contraception, women in Northern Ireland are most likely out of all of the UK women to turn to a doctor or a nurse for a consultation — 73% of them do so compared to the national average of 57%.

Close to 40% agree or somewhat agree that they are sometimes embarrassed to talk to their partner about what they like during sex — the most likely in the UK to feel that way and also above the UK average of 29%.

Almost 1 in 2 women in Northern Ireland wrongly think you should regularly wash the inside of your vagina — the most likely to think so in the UK, compared to the national average of 11%. The figure is also at 18% for Belfast specifically.

In terms of taboos, we learned that a quarter of women in Northern Ireland (25%) see masturbation as shameful or wrong, while 39% feel they are sometimes embarrassed to talk to their partner about what they like during sex — the most likely in the United Kingdom to feel that way.

“We were saddened to find that many women still don’t understand the menstrual cycle, don’t know that painful periods and premenstrual syndrome (PMS) aren’t always normal, and don’t know how sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are passed to others,” says Dr Claudia Pastides, Director of Medical Accuracy at Flo.

“Nearly half (46%) are not aware of when in their cycle is the best time to have sex if they want to get pregnant. The figure is slightly lower in Northern Ireland (43%), but it still points to a clear lack of knowledge on this topic.

“It was also very interesting to get a better understanding of how early on in their lives women learn about periods, PMS, and period products. For example, nearly two-thirds of women in Northern Ireland (64%) were not aware of PMS before their first period, which is the highest figure in the United Kingdom and above the national average of 54%.”

The learning has been described as valuable, in helping identify gaps in knowledge and point at potential sources of misinformation. Evidently, there is room for improvement.

“This matters because low health literacy is a direct contributor to the spread of misinformation, leading to poor health outcomes and unhealthy behaviours, especially in the areas of menstruation, sex, and pregnancy,” says Dr Pastides.

“We also clearly see there is a lot of appetite for knowledge. Thirty-four percent (34%) of women surveyed want to increase their knowledge of women’s health. When we understand our bodies, we can get the most out of them physically and emotionally. Being well informed about your health is empowering, so it’s no wonder women want to take charge of it.”

For more information on Flo, see flo.health