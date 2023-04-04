NI charity debunking the dangerous myths about HIV

The charity CEO separates fact from fiction

It shone an important spotlight on the condition, with many people inspired to carry out research.

However, local charity Positive Life, which has been campaigning for people living with and affected by HIV for more than 30 years, says the condition remains deeply misunderstood in Northern Ireland.

“HIV is still surrounded by many myths, and we are proud to take a leading role in challenging negative stereotypes and campaigning for service users who often feel powerless against these unfounded and dangerous myths left behind since the 1980s,” says chief executive Jacquie Richardson.

“HIV can affect anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, race, gender or age.

“There shouldn’t be any shame associated with it and we should all know the facts to be able to look after ourselves. There is no need to feel embarrassed about our sexual health and wellbeing; in fact, taking charge of it is just common sense.”

Positive Life has introduced Northern Ireland’s first HIV workplace education programme, entitled Positive About HIV, to help people understand the facts, rather than perpetuate the myths, such as the following:

James Farrar, who plays Zack Hudson in EastEnders — © BBC / Kieron McCarron

​HIV and Aids are not the same

HIV and Aids are not the same thing and these terms should not be used interchangeably. HIV is a virus and Aids is a syndrome. If left untreated, the HIV virus can multiply and damage the immune system. Aids is a late stage of HIV infection and it occurs when the body’s immune system is badly damaged because of the virus. With an early diagnosis and effective treatment, most people will not develop Aids and will have a normal life expectancy.

​HIV is not easily transmitted

HIV is not easy to contract and isn’t airborne like cold and flu viruses. The virus lives in the blood and some bodily fluids. However, fluids such as saliva, sweat or urine do not contain enough of the virus to cause transmission. The main ways the virus enters the bloodstream are: directly via needle sharing or non-sterile equipment; unprotected sex; through the thin lining around your mouth or eyes, or through cuts and sores on the skin.

​You can have a baby if you or your partner is diagnosed HIV positive

If you or your partner is living with HIV and want to have a baby, you can do so without HIV transmission to your partner or child. In 2003, programme screenings for all expectant mothers were introduced and, since then, there’s been no mother-to-baby transmissions in NI. With the right support and correct information a couple can conceive with as little as 1% risk of transmitting the virus.

Condoms are effective in preventing HIV transmission

The most common way to transmit HIV is through unprotected sex without a condom. When used properly, condoms are extremely effective at protecting against transmission. It is important to ensure you use a condom when having sex if you have more than one partner; if you haven’t had a sexual health check-up recently; and you’re not trying to get pregnant.

​HIV does not discriminate by race, gender or sexuality

HIV does not discriminate, and any person having unprotected sex or sharing infected needles is at risk. Sexual orientation, race, gender or age is not a factor. There are 1,324 people diagnosed with HIV in Northern Ireland. In 2021, there were 76 new diagnoses, 12 of which were women. We work with a very diverse mix of people and every person has their own unique experience of living with and being affected by the condition.

​For more information, visit positivelifeni.com