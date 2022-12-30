NI health service facing ‘significant challenges’ ahead of New Year’s Eve weekend, medics warn

One of NI's top medics believe hospitals would struggle to cope if a major incident occurred over the coming days. Stock image.

Northern Ireland’s beleaguered health service would struggle to cope with a major incident in the coming days, a senior medic has said.

Dr Paul Kerr warned that hospitals here would be unable to provide an adequate level of care if such an event occurred, like a multi-vehicle road traffic collision resulting in seriously injured casualties.

“I think it would be very difficult compared to previous times,” said Dr Kerr, who’s the president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Northern Ireland.

“We would be unable to provide the standard of care we would wish to provide. It applies to all units and if any of them were to get the message that there were 12 major casualties on the way, they would have major difficulty finding 12 spaces to receive those patients.

“Then they would find great difficulty finding theatre space or hospital beds for those patients.”

It comes as emergency medicine and GP out-of-hours staff brace themselves for another harrowing number of days at work over the new year weekend.

Pressures on the system remained high throughout the week, with the Ambulance Service asking GPs on Thursday to advise patients “where clinically safe and appropriate” to make their own way to A&E.

Correspondence sent to family doctors said: “Where a patient does require an ambulance, please be aware that our response is likely to be increasingly delayed.

“All acute trusts are reporting challenges to accept ambulance arrivals into emergency departments due to poor patient flow which is manifested in very prolonged handover times and contributing to a lack of local resources to respond to calls.”

The email suggests measures put in place by health officials prior to Christmas to improve patient flow have not been a success.

The plans included a new three-hour turnaround target for ambulances at A&Es and a requirement for patients to leave hospital within 48 hours of being assessed as medically fit for discharge.

Dr Kerr said he does not believe the plans have been effective in reducing logjams within emergency departments.

Meanwhile, Dr Alan Stout, chair of the British Medical Association’s Northern Ireland GP committee, warned that patients are likely to face significant challenges accessing out-of-hours services in the coming days.

He said he has been made aware that last weekend one GP out-of-hours service was only dealing with palliative care patients.

“The fact this was a recorded message for patients trying to get through is significant and very worrying,” he said.

“Basically it is saying that people can’t access basic healthcare, which is quite terrifying for 2023.

“There will be patients trying to get through to out-of-hours this weekend who will not get a call back before GP surgeries reopen on Tuesday because there will be other patients who are more urgent.

“That’s the situation we’re dealing with now, doctors are constantly having to prioritise and it means that people who do need to access basic healthcare aren’t able to.”

Dr Stout also warned there may be a rise in Covid cases across Northern Ireland in the coming weeks.

He said this could result in a rise in hospitalisations and more people needing to see their GP.

“There is a new variant of omicron which appears to be spreading quite quickly and there’s a greater degree of immune escape,” he said.

“I would say, at a conservative guess, that we’re going to see the current pressures on the system remain for another six weeks. I would imagine it will be the middle of February before things begin to improve.”