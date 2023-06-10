NI parents tell of ‘gratefulness’ as they adapt to life after conjoined baby twins successfully separated

Little Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson, pictured for the first time since their surgery in March

A Co Antrim couple have told how they are living in a period of “gratefulness” as they described the “good chaos” of their lives after their conjoined baby twins successfully underwent gruelling separation surgery.

Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson were born together to parents Hannah and Dan back in 2022 and were joined from the chest to the pelvis and shared a liver, bladder and bowel, one shared fused leg and one leg each.

They underwent the incredible surgery in Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in September 2022 which the family at the time described as the “light at the end of the tunnel”.

The Toomebridge couple appeared on This Morning this week with Holly Willoughby.

It was the first time the family had been able to go to the studio but the programme had followed their story.

Hannah told the programme: “We’ve been good, it’s absolute chaos our life has become, but good chaos and manageable chaos.

"We are still figuring it all out."

The couple described one of the biggest changes has been the change of how to look after them now they aren’t together.

Hannah said: "I think that was our biggest realisation when you have two crying babies that they weren’t together and you can’t divide yourself at all times.”

The babies will continue having surgeries which is why the family were also in London.

Hannah said: “That’s our new normal but we understood all that, it’s nothing that has went wrong, there was going to be things to tweak and figure out as we go along and that’s part of their wee journey”

But despite everything they have been through – the little girls are the picture of happiness.

Dan said: “They are very relaxed and happy, when they are sick they are sick but they are so resilient.

“There’s no huffing, it’s going from sick to back at it

“They bounce back so quickly they are very determined.”

The family said they are very much living in a “period of gratefulness”.

"We didn’t think we’d be where we are, it’s hard but it’s been worth it for us – it’s hard for the girls and it’s them going through it all – but they are characters.”

The family said they are so grateful for the support they have received – both in the form of fundraising and via social media – which helped take the pressure off for travel and surgery.

"We are grateful, the support has been amazing whether it was just giving social media and people are so articulate sometimes with how they feel and it blows us away.”

Next in their journey is prosthetics.

Hannah explained: "Prosthetics is our next big challenge, it’s not just walking prosthetics, the girls have no hip pelvis on the other side, so it’s to get some form of prosthetics to help them sit up unaided and for balance.

“But nothing stops them they can crawl and climb.”