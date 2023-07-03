No qualifications and Crohn’s disease fail to stop Belfast man earning First Class degree

A Belfast man who left school at 16 having failed almost all of his GCSEs will graduate today with a First Class degree.

At one point, Fergal Bittles worked as a bartender and spent most of his free time training as an amateur boxer.

However, his hopes of moving up the boxing ranks took an unexpected blow after he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when he turned 19.

Fergal was told that he would have to wear an ostomy bag and doctors delivered the devastating news that he would no longer be able to enter boxing competitions.

This was a turning point and Fergal made the life-changing decision to return to education.

He began an access course at Belfast Metropolitan College to get the necessary qualifications to apply for a course at Queen’s. He also repeated both his Maths and English GCSEs, moving from a D to an A* in Maths and from a D to an A in English.

Today, after six years of studying, Fergal is graduating with a First Class Honours in Computer Science and is about to start as a software engineer at EverQuote.

“When I was told that I would no longer be able to box I was pretty disorientated as I was no longer able to pursue the one thing which brought meaning to my life,” he said.

“After a lot of consideration I decided that my next pursuit to would be to return to education. Given my track record, obtaining a degree felt like a more unrealistic dream than becoming a world champion, but I didn’t let that deter me.”

Fergal said he is proud of his achievements — but it all still feels surreal.

“Every loss is an opportunity to learn, provided that you have the right attitude. If you went back in time to 10 years ago and told me that this was in store for me, I would have laughed,” he added. “I made a lot of sacrifices and jumped through a lot of hoops to get here. It has been a long journey, but it was completely worth it. Having this degree truly means a lot to me. My friends and family know how much this journey meant to me and everyone is extremely proud.”

Fergal has a message for others facing difficult circumstances: “If I can do it, anyone can do it. Even if you feel like you’re the most unlikely candidate, you’re still more than capable of achieving a degree so long as you’re willing to stay committed and put the work in.”

Ceremonies at Queen’s University continue until Thursday.