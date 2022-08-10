Northern Ireland heatwave: Cancer charity warns people enjoying sun to be ‘UV aware’ and follow tips for staying safe

People are also being asked to look out for vulnerable family members and friendsScroll down for some top tips to stay safe in the sun

Advice: For best protection apply your sunscreen half an hour before you go outside and reapply every two hours.

People enjoying the spell of hot weather in Northern Ireland have been warned to be aware of the importance of being “UV aware” by a local cancer charity.

Cancer Focus NI, alongside the Public Health Agency, said that while people should enjoy the sun, they stressed over-exposure to UV rays can cause permanent damage to your skin.

As well as warning of the dangers, they also issued a list of some of the best sun care tips for staying safe in the hot weather.

The PHA also said relatives and neighbours should take time to look out for vulnerable family members and friends who may be more susceptible to the heat.

On Tuesday the Met Office declared Northern Ireland was in line to experience heat-wave conditions by Thursday, with a consistent spell of warm sunny weather on the horizon until Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to reach at least 27C in some parts of the province with the peak of the good conditions expected on Friday and Saturday.

The PHA said even on cooler and cloudy days care in the sun is “vital”.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Northern Ireland, accounting for over 31% of all cancers and around 4,210 people develop the disease each year.

“At this time of the year, UV levels are often 3 or more even on cool or cloudy days and the rays from the sun can be strong enough to damage our skin and eyes,” said Denise McCallion from the PHA.

“Your skin is damaged by sun exposure over your lifetime, whether you burn or not.

“So, along with spending time in the shade, covering up and wearing hats and sunglasses, it is important to use and get the best from your sunscreen to protect your skin from cancer, make sure your sunscreen has an SPF of at least 15 and UVA of 4 stars.

“Apply your sunscreen 30 minutes before going outdoors and reapply at least every 2 hours.

“Everyone is at risk of UV damage, but certain groups are particularly at risk including babies and children, those with fair hair and skin, outdoor workers and people with a family history of skin cancer.

“Just one episode of sunburn, especially in childhood, can double the lifetime risk of malignant melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer.”

This week the UV levels will be high ⚠️ and we need to protect our skin and eyes.



Whether you are training for the Half Marathon like @BelfastFoodBlog, out and about, or working outdoors, always be UV aware.



For more information visit:

➡️ https://t.co/QrCN5X0vMr pic.twitter.com/FtA4UQs08t — Cancer Focus NI (@CancerFocusNI) August 9, 2022

Meanwhile, friends and family members have been asked to look out for older people and those more susceptible to potential health issues in warmer weather.

"If you have a friend or relative who is less mobile or might need a little help, make sure to check in on them. Help them stay hydrated with regular cold drinks, avoiding alcohol,” Dr Brid Farrell added.

"Help them keep their home cool by shutting curtains if the sun is coming through and opening the windows in the evening or at night when it’s cooler.

“The PHA has also written to care home providers in Northern Ireland with advice and guidance on helping to look after residents during hotter spells of weather.”

The PHA said those enjoying the sun should follow some easy tips: