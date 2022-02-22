Northern Ireland minimum alcohol pricing consultation launched

A public consultation on the introduction of minimum pricing for alcohol in Northern Ireland has been launched by the Health Minister on Tuesday.

Mr Swann said he wanted to give people here “their say” on what he described as an “important policy”.

The move by the Department of Health to introduce the policy would see a minimum price set per unit (8mg or 10ml) of alcohol. It will ensure a drink cannot be sold for a price lower that the number of units multiplied by the Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP).

Read more NI alcohol-specific deaths reaches highest level on record in 2020 figures

Minimum unit pricing for alcohol was introduced in Scotland in 2018, while the Republic of Ireland introduced the policy in January.

According to Department of Health modelling, it suggests a 50p MUP would reduce alcohol consumption in Northern Ireland by 5.7%.

The department also said the policy would lead to a reduction of 63 alcohol-related deaths per year, a reduction of 2,460 alcohol related admissions to hospital and an estimated fall in crime of 5,293 offences per year.

Mr Swann said the commitment to hold the public consultation is part of a wider Substance Use Strategy.

“I launched our new substance use strategy on 7 September 2021 and today I make good on my promise and launch this public consultation so that the people of Northern Ireland can have their say on this important policy,” he said.

“For many years now alcohol has been our drug of choice in Northern Ireland and this is reflected in our high rates of alcohol specific deaths.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“I believe that the introduction of MUP will have a direct impact and help to reduce the number of these deaths over time.

“I have been greatly encouraged by the positive evidence coming out about the introduction of MUP within Scotland and firmly believe that its introduction here has the potential to be a key population-level health measure to address the harms related to alcohol consumption and help to prevent individuals coming to harm in the first place.”

Figures released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency in January revealed the number of annual alcohol-specific deaths here reached the highest level on record.

The figures showed that of the 17,614 registered deaths in 2020, 351 were due to alcohol-specific causes.

This represents over a third more than the 260 recorded a decade ago.

Mr Swann said the economic cost of alcohol-related harm could also be as high as £900 million per year, with £250 million directly felt by the health service.

“However, this financial burden can never fully describe the incalculable impact that alcohol related harm has on our society,” he added.

“The evidence is quite clear that price is a key factor in driving alcohol-related harm. Alcohol is 74% more affordable now than it was 30 years ago, and the availability of alcohol at very low prices is encouraging excessive and, most importantly, harmful consumption.

“Now I want to hear the views of the public and I would urge everyone to have their say and respond to this consultation.”

The consultation is available on the Department of Health website and can be completed either on-line or by sending responses directly to the Health Development Policy Branch, Department of Health, C4 Castle Buildings, Stormont Estate, Belfast, BT4 3SJ.